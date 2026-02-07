FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Ritu Tawde? 2-time Ghatkopar corporator set to be BJP's second-ever Mumbai mayor

'2 kaudi ki team': Pakistan brutally trolled after last-over win over Netherlands in tournament opener

'Thok diya dushmano ko': Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India's U19 Cricket World Cup victory, says 'we are not third world'

Uttar Pradesh: Yamuna City to get Rs 3.5 lakh crore AI hub near Noida Airport, here's all you need to know

Delhi Police arrest Jal Board sub-contractor in Janakpuri pit death; FIR registered for fatal negligence

T20 World Cup 2026: Badshah, Nora Fatehi, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Sivamani to perform at opening ceremony

Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026: Sonu Sood shares advice for parents after Ghaziabad minor sisters' suicide case | Exclusive

Vaibhav Suryavanshi can't make senior India debut, even if BCCI pushes for it, here's why

Smriti Mandhana's mother targets Palash Muchhal, takes dig at him after daughter’s WPL win, netizens call her 'savage aunty' after post goes viral, watch

BJP names Ritu Tawde as Mahayuti candidate for Mumbai Mayor, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Ghadi is named as her Deputy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Thok diya dushmano ko': Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India's U19 Cricket World Cup victory, says 'we are not third world'

'Thok diya dushmano ko': Amitabh Bachchan on India's U19 Cricket World Cup win

Delhi Police arrest Jal Board sub-contractor in Janakpuri pit death; FIR registered for fatal negligence

Delhi Police arrest Jal Board sub-contractor in Janakpuri pit death case

T20 World Cup 2026: Badshah, Nora Fatehi, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Sivamani to perform at opening ceremony

T20 World Cup 2026: These four artists to perform at opening ceremony

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know

Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth

Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?

HomeMumbai

MUMBAI

Who is Ritu Tawde? 2-time Ghatkopar corporator set to be BJP's second-ever Mumbai mayor

This is the first time in more than two decades that the position would be held by a member of a party other than the Shiv Sena. The elections for India's richest municipal body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), were held on January 15.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 07, 2026, 05:10 PM IST

Who is Ritu Tawde? 2-time Ghatkopar corporator set to be BJP's second-ever Mumbai mayor
Ritu Tawde's name was announced at a meeting of BJP corporators at the BMC headquarters on Friday.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Mahayuti alliance has named the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ritu Tawde as its Mumbai mayor candidate, putting an end to weeks of speculation around the top post. This is the first time in more than two decades that the position would be held by a member of a party other than the Shiv Sena. The elections for India's richest municipal body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), were held on January 15. The BJP had secured 89 seats, while Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena won 29. But, who is Ritu Tawde? Let us tell you in brief.

Ritu Tawde's name was announced at a meeting of BJP corporators at the BMC headquarters on Friday (February 6). Tawde is a two-time corporator from Ghatkopar suburb, and has previously served as the chairperson of the education committee of the BMC. She is set to become the second Mumbai mayor from the BJP after Prabhakar Pai who had held the post from 1982 to 1983. Tawde was earlier in the Congress party and had switched to the BJP in 2012. "I am feeling very good," Tawde told reporters after filing her nomination papers for the post of BMC mayor on Saturday.

The BJP had earlier said that the mayor of Mumbai will be Marathi-speaking. Tawde was reportedly among the frontrunners for the role alongside members like Sheetal Gambhir, Rajashree Shirwadkar, Asha Marathe, Priti Satam, and Shrikala Pillai. Despite securing the majority, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had hit a roadblock due to last-minute defections. Soon after the elections, a political row had erupted as Shinde-led Sena moved its corporators to a hotel. The BMC is India's wealthiest civic body, with a budget of over Rs 74,000 crore for FY 2025-26. Shinde Sena's Sanjay Ghadi is set to be Mumbai's deputy mayor. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Ritu Tawde? 2-time Ghatkopar corporator set to be BJP's second-ever Mumbai mayor
Who is Ritu Tawde? BJP's Ghatkopar corporator to be Mumbai mayor
'2 kaudi ki team': Pakistan brutally trolled after last-over win over Netherlands in tournament opener
'2 kaudi ki team': Pakistan brutally trolled after last-over win over NED
'Thok diya dushmano ko': Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India's U19 Cricket World Cup victory, says 'we are not third world'
'Thok diya dushmano ko': Amitabh Bachchan on India's U19 Cricket World Cup win
Uttar Pradesh: Yamuna City to get Rs 3.5 lakh crore AI hub near Noida Airport, here's all you need to know
Uttar Pradesh: Yamuna City to get Rs 3.5 lakh crore AI hub near Noida Airport
Delhi Police arrest Jal Board sub-contractor in Janakpuri pit death; FIR registered for fatal negligence
Delhi Police arrest Jal Board sub-contractor in Janakpuri pit death case
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement