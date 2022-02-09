What has led to deteriorating air quality of Mumbai

Air pollution and poor air quality has been a problem with Delhi for a very long time. But this time it is not just the national capital, but also the financial capital of India which is witnessing unusually high levels of pollution since Sunday. The air quality index (AQI) of Mumbai these days is reading above 300, at times even matching Delhi's AQI.

Mumbai's AQI marked 316 on Sunday, followed by 318 on Monday and 320 on Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, the air quality in Mazgaon, the most polluted area in the city, rose to the 'severe' category with AQI at 495, as per SAFAR. However, this is not the first time. Last year in November, many parts of Mumbai had registered AQI of more than 300.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting Research (SAFAR), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 is 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. Poor AQI can cause breathing discomfort to most people, while ‘very poor’ air can induce respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

On Monday noon, Mumbai witnessed 'very poor' air quality with an AQI of 314, as per SAFAR. On Tuesday, at 1.30 pm, the overall AQI in Mumbai was in the 'very poor' category, worse than Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad, according to SAFAR.

AQI is a mean of pollutants such as particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), ozone (O3), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulphur dioxide (SO2) and carbon monoxide (CO) emissions, derived as a single value. The higher the AQI, the greater the level of air pollution and the more serious the health concern.

What is causing the increase in pollution?

Poor ventilation and dust inflow from Rajasthan, Pakistan and Afghanistan has led to Mumbai's AQI in the 'very poor' category.

As per SAFAR, the current high pollution in Mumbai is due to a second dust storm in less than two weeks that has hit the city.

This storm originated on February 3 over Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the border areas of Rajasthan, reported SAFAR.

Similar conditions are forecast to continue until Tuesday for Mumbai, with some improvements from Wednesday onwards.

Last month, a storm originating in the Middle East brought dust and haze to northwestern Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

Low day temperatures, weak, low-speed winds, high relative humidity and coldness of the air are contributing to the bad air.

The minimum temperature has fallen over the last 24 hours, from 19.4 degrees Celsius on Monday to 17.8 degrees on Tuesday.

The increase in humidity and slow wind speed might have helped in increased air quality index (AQI).

In Mumbai, a windswept coastal city, the bad air is regularly cleaned out by a strong sea breeze.

Low wind speeds of late have, however, meant that local pollutants hanging above the city have not been effectively dispersed.

Pollution from oil and gas refineries could be another major reasons behind the increase in pollution levels in Mumbai.