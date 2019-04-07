Western Railway plans ahead to cut monsoon woes

The Western Railway authorities on Thursday discussed the issues related to the possible deluge on tracks coming monsoon. Last year Vasai-Virar belt was cut-off for three to four days, and this year they want to be prepared incase such situation arises.

In this five-hour long meeting, the general manager of WR, AK Gupta discussed the repair works and maintenance that needs to be carried out before the arrival of the season. Senior WR officials also spoke about the rampant construction of buildings at Vasai-Nallasopara-Virar belt which has left no space for water to drain outside the rail premises. "In the last one year, newer buildings have come up surrounding the rail tracks. Even the drains bypassing the rail tracks, that comes under the civic body, is choked up. We fear that if necessary measures not taken before monsoon, then there is a possibility of water blockage even this year," said a WR official.

The WR authorities have decided to inspect the locations where the culverts bypassing the rail lines, directly joins the storm water drains. They will also hold meetings with the officials from Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation to discuss the same. "The general manager met the officers from Mumbai division. Directions have been given for culvert cleaning and other works. There will be an inspection of locations where there were reports of flooding on tracks, last year," said R Bhakar, chief PRO, Western Railway.

The WR claim that they have begun work of widening the storm water drains near the tracks to 1800 mm; however they are not sure if it can hold heavy flow of water if the drainage system on the road is insufficient. The estimate cost of the repair work is Rs 15.35 crore. The culverts are being widened and cement concrete storm water drains of 1800 mm width are being constructed. These would go across the rail tracks from west to east.

The major part of this project costing over Rs 8.30 crore would be carried out between Vasai Road-Nallasopara.

WESTERN RAILWAY PLANNER