Western Express Highway defaced with hoardings to welcome Thackeray scion

The Shiv Sena can manage to do with some introspection. While the Shiv Sena ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is busy preparing a new hoarding policy for the last one year, its own representatives are busy violating the policy in the city. The local unit of Shiv Sena from Kandivali and Dindoshi have put up banners along the Western Express Highway, welcoming Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and thereby defacing the entire stretch of the Western Express Highway even before the onset of the polling season.

There were two events in Western Suburbs where the Yuva Sena chief was invited by the local unit of the party and the local leaders in a bid to show their solidarity put many banners along the Western Express Highway to welcome him.

As per the existing hoarding policy of BMC, the banner along highways are not allowed and BMC does not give permissions. The new policy is being prepared by the civic body and meanwhile the existing policy is in practice.

Ravi Raja, leader of opposition in BMC said that banners are not allowed along highway. "We have very clear guidelines from our party President to not put banner along highway. We also do not put banners and where the local body does not give us permission," said Raja.

Even, the Bombay High Court had issued notice to some political parties on November last year for putting up banners at public places. The court had issued the notices while hearing public interest litigation.

The court had also directed the civic body to take strict action against those who defame public places by putting banners. The court had even fined a BJP Corporator for assaulting civic officials who were removing illegal banners early this year. Meanwhile, officials from BMC's License department did not respond to phone call and also did not reply to text message.

"All parties have put up illegal hoardings on occasions like Dahi handi. The party has issued instructions to all that no illegal hoardings should be put up," said Manisha Kayande, spokesperson, Shiv Sena.