Weekend lockdown in Mumbai amid rising COVID-19 cases? Mayor Kishori Pednekar says THIS

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Mumbai’s Covid-19 tally is constantly rising, and the city’s authorities are increasing awareness about social distancing protocols. Adhering to the hike in Covid cases, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar clarified that there won’t be any weekend lockdown in the city for now.

Referring to the healthcare system, she said that there are 2500 beds at the BKC Jumbo Covid-19 Centre and no patient is in ICU there. “Most patients are asymptomatic. Weekend lockdown will not be imposed for now”, she added.

As per the Dean of BKC Jumbo COVID-19 vaccination centre Dr Rajesh Dere, the centre has witnessed 0 deaths since December 1 and currently has 936 patients with 100 daily admissions. He added, “Most patients do not need oxygen support. Till now, we have not had any mortality at the centre”.

According to the health department of Maharashtra, 41,434 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours and the active cases tally stands at 1,73,238.

Notably, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government announced new restrictions that will be effective from January 10 across the state.

Here’s a list of new guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government -

* Strict night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am

* Only 50 people allowed in weddings and funerals.

* Religious, social and political events to only have a maximum of 50 people

* All public places like grounds, gardens, tourist places, museums, amusement parks and zoos will remain shut

* Swimming pools, spas, beauty salons and gyms to remain shut

* Haircutting salons can remain open with 50 per cent capacity between 10 am - 7 pm

* Schools, colleges and all coaching centres remain shut till February 15

* Private offices to run at 50 per cent capacity

* Visitors not allowed at government offices without permission

* Five or more people are not allowed in public places from 5 am to 11 pm

* No local sports are allowed

* Shopping malls, restaurant-hotels and theatres to run at 50 per cent capacity.