'We deserve better road network'

Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues rainfall warning in Delhi-NCR, orange alert in these states as Yamuna water level recedes

Apple iPhone 11 cheaper than Apple AirPods in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, over Rs 38,000 discount

Coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Train catches fire, all passengers safe

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 9 lakh crore firm likely to buy Alia Bhatt’s brand for Rs 300 crore

Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with 'self-centered' Honey Singh, claims latter made him sign 'blank papers'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 11 cheaper than Apple AirPods in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, over Rs 38,000 discount

Wordle 758 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 17

Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone's photo in pink outfit goes viral, fans call her 'Barbie'

AI reimagines Margot Robbie's Barbie as 'Jaipur Queen'

10 times Katrina Kaif inspired us with motivational messages

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Save time, skip the line: Delhi airport introduces self baggage drop for flyers, know how it works

President Biden kicks off high-stakes Europe trip in the UK; to meet King Charles & Rishi Sunak

Cyclone Biparjoy: Heavy rains lash Gujarat ahead of landfall, NDRF teams deployed

Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with 'self-centered' Honey Singh, claims latter made him sign 'blank papers'

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

'We deserve better road network'

The rail association claims that over the past few days now there have been some problem or other; be it rail fractures, signal failures, derailment or overhead wires getting entangled with pantograph.

article-main
Latest News

Shashank Rao

Updated: Jul 23, 2019, 06:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The lakhs of suburban rail passengers travelling on Central Railway are disillusioned by a smooth running suburban network. In fact they feel that a parallel road network is the only way out. Now, the rail passenger associations on Kalyan-Kasara/Karjat belt have demanded a road running parallel to rail lines for which they also met Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule on July 20.

"We met Sharad Pawarji demanding that he takes up our demand for a parallel road on Kalyan-Kasara/Karjat route. We have been asked to get details on the number of failures in the last few months, delays caused by it and other issues plaguing thousands of commuter travelling on these routes daily," said Nandkumar Deshmukh, president, Federation of Suburban Railway Passengers Association (FSRPA).

This meeting, according to members of passenger associations went on for nearly 30 minutes at YB Chavan Centre. The members charted out the issues faced by people travelling on this route connecting Mumbai. This will now be taken forward with the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

It is a known fact that the road connectivity beyond Kalyan further north is poor and is barely two lanes on each side. From CSMT to Kasara and Karjat, everyday more than 5-7 lakh people travel which is a distance of nearly 120 kms each way. The average time taken is anywhere between 130-140 minutes depending on the halts these train take.

The rail association claims that over the past few days now there have been some problem or other; be it rail fractures, signal failures, derailment or overhead wires getting entangled with pantograph. This is leading to severe delays and cancellations; thus causing distress to people.

Earlier this month, the rail passenger associations from Thane-Kalyan too demanded road running parallel to rail tracks. They had written an email to Union minister Nitin Gadkari about the same. The road will help in case of any trouble on rail lines; people can easily shift to roadways.

The email sent to Gadkari stated that for the middle class people travelling on Thane-Kalyan route are forced to hang dangerously in local trains out of fear to lose his/her job or deduction of salaries for reaching late; without fearing for his life. They feel that a parallel road next to tracks on Thane-Kalyan belt is a vital step.

Earlier last month, the passenger associations also met the Central Railway administration seeking answers for running delayed trains. Under MUTP-3A, a third rail line between the 32kms long Kalyan and Asangaon has been proposed to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1795 crore.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Miss Earth India, Miss Universe Japan, G20 countries' leaders come together for Ladakh International Fashion Runway

Nina Dobrev reflects on The Vampire Diaries and the fame she achieved: ‘It was pretty wild’

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

AAP to participate in Opposition meet after Congress backs Arvind Kejriwal against Delhi ordinance

Meet IIT dropout who quit job, built Rs 98492 crore firm, to earn Rs 205 crore from ex-employer, here's why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE