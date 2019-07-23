'We deserve better road network'

The rail association claims that over the past few days now there have been some problem or other; be it rail fractures, signal failures, derailment or overhead wires getting entangled with pantograph.

The lakhs of suburban rail passengers travelling on Central Railway are disillusioned by a smooth running suburban network. In fact they feel that a parallel road network is the only way out. Now, the rail passenger associations on Kalyan-Kasara/Karjat belt have demanded a road running parallel to rail lines for which they also met Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule on July 20.

"We met Sharad Pawarji demanding that he takes up our demand for a parallel road on Kalyan-Kasara/Karjat route. We have been asked to get details on the number of failures in the last few months, delays caused by it and other issues plaguing thousands of commuter travelling on these routes daily," said Nandkumar Deshmukh, president, Federation of Suburban Railway Passengers Association (FSRPA).

This meeting, according to members of passenger associations went on for nearly 30 minutes at YB Chavan Centre. The members charted out the issues faced by people travelling on this route connecting Mumbai. This will now be taken forward with the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

It is a known fact that the road connectivity beyond Kalyan further north is poor and is barely two lanes on each side. From CSMT to Kasara and Karjat, everyday more than 5-7 lakh people travel which is a distance of nearly 120 kms each way. The average time taken is anywhere between 130-140 minutes depending on the halts these train take.

The rail association claims that over the past few days now there have been some problem or other; be it rail fractures, signal failures, derailment or overhead wires getting entangled with pantograph. This is leading to severe delays and cancellations; thus causing distress to people.

Earlier this month, the rail passenger associations from Thane-Kalyan too demanded road running parallel to rail tracks. They had written an email to Union minister Nitin Gadkari about the same. The road will help in case of any trouble on rail lines; people can easily shift to roadways.

The email sent to Gadkari stated that for the middle class people travelling on Thane-Kalyan route are forced to hang dangerously in local trains out of fear to lose his/her job or deduction of salaries for reaching late; without fearing for his life. They feel that a parallel road next to tracks on Thane-Kalyan belt is a vital step.

Earlier last month, the passenger associations also met the Central Railway administration seeking answers for running delayed trains. Under MUTP-3A, a third rail line between the 32kms long Kalyan and Asangaon has been proposed to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1795 crore.