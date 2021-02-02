Water supply to be hit in Mumbai on February 2-3, THESE areas will be affected

Water supply will be affected in some areas of Mumbai today (February 2) and February 3, due to connection work of two pipelines at Andheri East and valve replacement at Chakala Cabin. This information was given by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement.

"There will be low pressure to no water supply in some areas of wards KW, KE, HW and HE," BMC added.

Officials have advised those in affected areas to conserve water during the outage. Residents have relied on private water suppliers during previous water shortages; however, some business disruptions are possible, especially for companies that rely on large quantities of municipal water to maintain operations.

There will be low-pressure supply in K (east), K (west) H (east) and H (west) wards due to work on connecting two main waterways at Andheri (E) and valve replacement work at Chakala. Areas affected will be parts of Bandra (west and east) and Andheri (west and east).

There will be low-pressure supply from 6.30 pm on February 2 to 6.30 pm on February 3, as reported by The Times of India.

Andheri, Ville Parle, Santacruz, Khar, Bandra and BKC of the western suburbs will experience low water pressure on February 2 and 3 as the civic body will take up repair works for underground aqueducts of these areas.

The water supply department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will undertake repair works of a 1,350 mm aqueduct in Bandra and a 1,200 mm aqueduct in Ville Parle. Following which, both the outlets will be joined.

Alongside this, a 900 mm water valve will be replaced with a 1,350 mm valve at Andheri (East) Chakala cabin. The repair works will take place from 6.30 pm on February 2 to 6.30 pm the next day.