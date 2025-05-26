Heavy rains flooded Mumbai Metro's under-construction Aqua Line station, disrupting services and causing widespread waterlogging across the city.

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday as the southwest monsoon officially arrived in the city. The downpour, which started early in the morning, caused major disruptions across the city, with waterlogging, traffic jams, and even flooding inside an under-construction metro station.

The Acharya Atre Chowk station, which is part of the still-incomplete Aqua Line 3 of the Mumbai Metro, faced waterlogging after rainwater entered the premises. The water preventive barrier at the station gave way due to the intense rainfall, leading to flooding inside.

Visuals from the location showed water gushing down the station's stairs, with some people seen wading through the water with their trousers rolled up. The station has been temporarily closed for safety reasons.

In response, Mumbai Metro authorities issued a public notice on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), informing commuters that train services on Metro Line 3 have been partially suspended. The services will now operate only up to Worli Station, instead of reaching Acharya Atre Chowk. The notice read,

“Due to an unforeseen technical issue, train services on Metro Line-3 are temporarily curtailed and will operate only up to Worli Station instead of Acharya Atre Chowk. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, warning of more heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds throughout the day.

Several areas in the city have experienced waterlogging, making it difficult for people to commute. Traffic in many parts of Mumbai has slowed down due to water-filled roads, and visuals from across the city show people walking through knee-deep water to reach their destinations.

According to IMD data, Colaba received the highest rainfall between 8:30 am and 11:30 am. Other affected areas include Santacruz (55 mm), Bandra (68.5 mm), Juhu Airport (63.5 mm), Tata Power Chembur (38.5 mm), Vikhroli (37.5 mm), Mahalaxmi (33.5 mm), and Sion (53.5 mm).

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and people have been advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.