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Vasai station chaos: Commuters surround loco pilot as Mumbai rains disrupt Western Railway services; Watch

Heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in parts of Mumbai and nearby areas, forcing Western Railway to suspend train services between Vasai Road and Virar and leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 09, 2026, 08:48 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Vasai station chaos: Commuters surround loco pilot as Mumbai rains disrupt Western Railway services; Watch
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Continuous rainfall over the past few days led to severe waterlogging across several parts of Mumbai and neighbouring areas, badly affecting Western Railway's suburban services. The worst-hit areas included Vasai Road, Nallasopara and Virar, where roads and railway tracks were submerged, making train operations difficult.

Services Between Vasai And Virar Hit

Waterlogging on the tracks forced Western Railway to suspend or limit train services between Vasai Road and Virar. The disruption left thousands of passengers stranded. At Vasai railway station, some angry commuters allegedly staged a protest on the tracks over the long delays and also surrounded the loco pilot of a train.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hundreds Of Trains Cancelled

On Tuesday, Western Railway stopped local train services between Vasai Road and Virar after rainwater collected on the tracks near Nallasopara. While a few local trains ran during the morning, most fast trains were delayed by around 40 to 50 minutes.

At about 4.30 pm, services between Vasai Road and Virar were suspended again as the water level on the tracks increased, making it unsafe to run trains. The disruption worsened through the day. By 8 pm on Tuesday, Western Railway had cancelled 125 suburban train services. On Monday, 100 services were cancelled.

Why Flooding Happens In This Area

Railway officials said the problem is not caused by heavy rain alone. According to officials, Palghar is at a higher elevation, while Virar, Nallasopara and Vasai are low-lying areas. During heavy rainfall, water naturally flows from the higher regions to these lower locations.

They also said that rapid urban development over the years has reduced natural drainage paths, while the existing stormwater drainage system is unable to remove rainwater quickly. Because of this, water collects near the railway tracks, especially around Nallasopara, where the tracks and surrounding areas are almost at the same level.

Officials said train services are suspended whenever the water level crosses the prescribed safety limit to ensure the safety of passengers.

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