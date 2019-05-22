Vakola murder: Sixth accused apprehended

Following the brutal murder of a 56-year-old Vakola resident Abdullah Khan in 2018, the Vakola Police have arrested the sixth accused, who was absconding after the murder for the past five months. The accused identified as Nelson John D’Souza alias Achu was apprehended by the police last week from the Ambernath area of Thane and the cops claim that Achu was frequently changing his location after fleeing the murder spot to evade arrest.

According to the police, Abdullah was a resident of the Shastri Nagar area in Santacruz east and on December 21, after his Friday prayers while he was returning to his shop on his bike, Achu including the accused five men Ameershad Khan who was the mastermind, his son Azeemshad, Zahid Khan, Guddu Shaikh and Jitendra Jadav threw chilly powder on Abdullah’s eyes causing him to fall off his bike.

The accused men then brutally assaulted Abdullah, the victim, and stabbed him using really sharp weapons.

While Azeemshad, Zahid, Guddu and Jadav were arrested two days after the incident, Ameershad was arrested in the month of February. The cops however suspected involvement of one of more accused and after a detailed investigation, they managed to get hold of Achu.

New Accused

