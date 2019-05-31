Usual swelter for Mumbai, Vidarbha heat to stay at 45°C

The next four days are going to be hot and humid for Mumbai.

Mumbai, along with rest of Maharashtra, will continue to experience heat as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted hot and humid weather for the state capital, while Vidharbha and Marathwada will continue to reel under temperatures above 45 degree Celsius.

"The heatwave in Vidarbha and Marathwada will continue due to the anti-cyclone that is bringing hot air from northwest and temperatures in these regions will be between 45 to 47 degree Celsius," said an IMD official.

The next four days are going to be hot and humid for Mumbai. "The combined effect of high humidity and higher minimum temperatures will leave Mumbaikars sweating. The late setting of sea breeze will only add to the heat. While the maximum temperatures will remain between 33 to 35 degree Celsius the real feel would be around 41 degree Celsius," said Rajesh Kapadia a private weather forecaster who also runs weather blog Vagaries of Weather.

On Thursday Mumbai saw a maximum temperature of 34.3 degree Celsius while the minimum was 28.2 degree Celsius. "Mumbai is likely to witness light pre-monsoon showers from June 3 or 4," said Kapadia.

Pune too would continue to be hot at 39-40 degree Celsius.