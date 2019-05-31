Usual swelter for Mumbai, Vidarbha heat to stay at 45°C

Headlines

This company sells 10 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 947 crore; check details

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Meet Khan Sir, popular online tutor, who claims over 7,000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

India plans to host first edition of 'Global IndiaAI 2023 ' in October

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This company sells 10 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 947 crore; check details

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

7 Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

Meet Gulshan Jha, the youngest Nepalese cricketer to play one day international

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Get Two New Colour Options, Gold And Purple Colours To Get Replaced

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Usual swelter for Mumbai, Vidarbha heat to stay at 45°C

The next four days are going to be hot and humid for Mumbai.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 31, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mumbai, along with rest of Maharashtra, will continue to experience heat as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted hot and humid weather for the state capital, while Vidharbha and Marathwada will continue to reel under temperatures above 45 degree Celsius.

"The heatwave in Vidarbha and Marathwada will continue due to the anti-cyclone that is bringing hot air from northwest and temperatures in these regions will be between 45 to 47 degree Celsius," said an IMD official.

The next four days are going to be hot and humid for Mumbai. "The combined effect of high humidity and higher minimum temperatures will leave Mumbaikars sweating. The late setting of sea breeze will only add to the heat. While the maximum temperatures will remain between 33 to 35 degree Celsius the real feel would be around 41 degree Celsius," said Rajesh Kapadia a private weather forecaster who also runs weather blog Vagaries of Weather.

On Thursday Mumbai saw a maximum temperature of 34.3 degree Celsius while the minimum was 28.2 degree Celsius. "Mumbai is likely to witness light pre-monsoon showers from June 3 or 4," said Kapadia.

Pune too would continue to be hot at 39-40 degree Celsius.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana film holds well on Monday, earns Rs 5.42 crore

Naseeruddin Shah says 'mainstream cinema has ruined taste of audience': 'Every film has references from Mahabharata...'

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Raksha Bandhan today or tomorrow? Know the best time to tie Rakhi

Vijay Varma reveals he once lost hope in his career, felt his dream was over: 'Jiske liye ghar se bhaaga...' | Exclusive

This family owns Delhi’s 2nd most expensive house worth Rs 92 crore, sold business to Lakshmi Mittal; net worth is…

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE