Unmoved by choppy Indian markets, mangoes sail smoothly abroad

Headlines

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back? Report blames producer

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

10 tips to keep your gums health

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Unmoved by choppy Indian markets, mangoes sail smoothly abroad

Bon Appétit: Maharashtra for the first time dispatches 4,023 mango cartels to Europe by ship

article-main
Latest News

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Updated: May 23, 2019, 06:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a bid to tap new markets and find a cost-effective way to export the king of fruits, traders have taken the sea route. Mango traders from Maharashtra for the first time dispatched 4,023 mango cartels to Europe by ship.

A trader that DNA spoke to said that so far the air route was the preferred one for exports.

"However, the air fares have soared with the increase in aviation fuel prices. Competition from Pakistan, Kenya, Brazil, Peru and South Africa adds to our worries. The sea route is cost effective," said Pritesh Shejwal, a mango trader who dispatched the first cartel of mangoes to London on Tuesday from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

The shipment carried1,449 Badami mango cartels and 2,574 Kesar mango cartels to Europe. A single cartel contains 12 pieces of mangoes.

"The per kg cost by air is Rs 135 per kg while for shipment it is as low as Rs 17 per kg. This is the only trial shipment we are sending this season. If the response is good, more traders will export the mangoes by the sea route," explained Sanjay Pansare, Mango trader at APMC, Vashi.

Shejwal said that this is the normal shipping but the controlled atmosphere container transport.

"The shipment will reach after three weeks however the Government has developed facilities that will help preserve the mango quality for a longer time. The air and atmosphere can be controlled. Hence, the mangoes don't perish that easily. We have to give the hot water treatment to mangoes, then clean it and contain in the controlled atmosphere as per the set regulations," explained the trader.

He said that they have been contemplating the idea of exporting the mangoes by sea route for a long time. Most of the consumers in London are Indians.

However, there are locals who also buy the mangoes, explained Shejwal.

Mango Mania

  • Shipment carrying 1,449 Badami mango cartels and 2,574 Kesar mango cartels set sail to Europe on Tuesday night from JNPT 
  • A single cartel contains 12 pieces of mangoes. It takes three weeks for the shipment to reach via sea route
  • This is a trial shipment this season. If the response is good, more traders will export the mangoes

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet waiter-turned-IAS officer, who failed UPSC exam 6 times, cracked UPSC with rank...

Anti-NEET protest: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says agitation won't stop until…

'He has filled that position with expertise': R Ashwin backs this star batter at No. 5 for India in Asia Cup

J-K: Indian Army stops infiltration attempt along LoC in Poonch; two Pakistani terrorists killed

'Chanda mama not far anymore'...: India becomes first county to reach Moon's South Pole, know everything about mission

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE