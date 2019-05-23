Unmoved by choppy Indian markets, mangoes sail smoothly abroad

Bon Appétit: Maharashtra for the first time dispatches 4,023 mango cartels to Europe by ship

In a bid to tap new markets and find a cost-effective way to export the king of fruits, traders have taken the sea route. Mango traders from Maharashtra for the first time dispatched 4,023 mango cartels to Europe by ship.



A trader that DNA spoke to said that so far the air route was the preferred one for exports.



"However, the air fares have soared with the increase in aviation fuel prices. Competition from Pakistan, Kenya, Brazil, Peru and South Africa adds to our worries. The sea route is cost effective," said Pritesh Shejwal, a mango trader who dispatched the first cartel of mangoes to London on Tuesday from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).



The shipment carried1,449 Badami mango cartels and 2,574 Kesar mango cartels to Europe. A single cartel contains 12 pieces of mangoes.



"The per kg cost by air is Rs 135 per kg while for shipment it is as low as Rs 17 per kg. This is the only trial shipment we are sending this season. If the response is good, more traders will export the mangoes by the sea route," explained Sanjay Pansare, Mango trader at APMC, Vashi.



Shejwal said that this is the normal shipping but the controlled atmosphere container transport.



"The shipment will reach after three weeks however the Government has developed facilities that will help preserve the mango quality for a longer time. The air and atmosphere can be controlled. Hence, the mangoes don't perish that easily. We have to give the hot water treatment to mangoes, then clean it and contain in the controlled atmosphere as per the set regulations," explained the trader.



He said that they have been contemplating the idea of exporting the mangoes by sea route for a long time. Most of the consumers in London are Indians.



However, there are locals who also buy the mangoes, explained Shejwal.

Mango Mania