Unlock 3: BMC allows Mumbai shops to open all 7 days from August 5

The BMC has allowed shops to remain open on all seven days of the week during Unlock 3 from August 5. This comes after the Central government last month announced the third phase of Unlock (Unlock 3) and issued new COVID-19 guidelines.

The BMC has also allowed all the liquor shops to open as long it strictly adheres to the COVID-19 guidelines.

A circular to this effect was issued by the BMC on Monday and will come into effect on August 5.

"All shops shall remain open on all days on all sides of the road irrespective of even and odds," it said.

"It is directed that the liquor shops are allowed to remain open...for sale across the counter but shall strictly adhere to National Directives of COVID-19 for safe distancing and covering of masks...On violation of such directives, FIR will be lodged against the owner of the shop and the persons found violating the same and strict action shall be initiated," the BMC added.

The circular's guidelines will remain in force till August 31.

Under the new guidelines, Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5 as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure social distancing.

Educational institutes, cinema halls and metro trains will, however, continue to remain closed.

Maharashtra government has issued separate notification for Unlock 3, extending the lockdown with further relaxations.

"In Municipal Corporations of Mumbai Metropolitan Area including Greater Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur: Malls and market complexes to be operational from 9 am to 7 pm from 5 Aug, but without theatres, food courts and restaurants," the Maharashtra government said last week.

"Whereas in the exercise of the powers, conferred under the Disaster Management Act 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee has issued an order dated June 29, 2020, to extend the lockdown measures up to July 31, 2020, and issued revised consolidated guidelines from time to time vide above-mentioned orders to contain the spread of COVID-19," stated Sanjay Kumar, Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra.