Unlock 1: Shops reopen in Mumbai on odd-even basis after remaining shut for two months

In a huge respite, business owners in Mumbai opened their shops after being closed for two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. All shops providing non-essential services were closed by the government in March after it announced the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

It is the first day of opening of the shops under Unlock 1. The shops have now been allowed to function but they have to follow the odd-even system. Under the system, shops will be open on each side of the pavement on alternate days.

Except in malls, all shops in Red Zones in the city and all other goods shops, have been allowed to reopen by the Maharashtra government from June 5.

Excited shoppers were seen around who could not contain their happiness on seeing the open shops.

Subhash Jhala, a shop owner assured that his shop had been sanitised and all precautionary measures have been taken. He also asserted that social distancing will be strictly followed.

"We are happy that see that the shops have opened and now we can but everything," Shweta, a resident from Colaba said.

The General Secretary of Mumbai Shop Owners Association Viren Shah too shared his happiness. "It is a very happy day for us. Shops that were closed will now be open and business will resume," he said.

Meanwhile, the administration has warned the shops to maintain social distancing rules. "Shops will be open on one side of the pavement and the other side will be closed," Kishori Pednekar, Mayor of Mumbai said.

Although the lockdown in Maharashtra will continue till June 30 which means all schools, colleges, local trains, religious places, sports complex, swimming pools will continue to remain closed.

Apart from this, all other restrictions including night curfew will continue. To travel in Mumbai and adjoining districts, a valid pass is required.