Tree Authority experts concerned over cutting unique flora in Aarey Colony

Experts of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Tree Authority observed that there are unique and heritage trees in Aarey Colony and these should be retained. They found that some of the trees are very old and these trees are harbouring many orchids on it. They visited the site proposed for Metro-3 car shed in Aarey Colony on August 10 and August 20.

Around 3,691 trees are proposed to cut for the carshed for Metro-3 and a proposal was also tabled before BMC's Tree Authority on August 13. However, the proposal was put on hold and members sought a visit.

Dr C K Salunkhe, an expert member who visited the site along with other members on Tuesday said that heritage trees or old trees of 100 or more years need to be retained. "There are trees that can be transplanted, but there must be proper transplantation and maintenance," said Dr Salunkhe. Two expert members were part of the visit on Tuesday.

On August 10, three of the five expert members in the authority had visited the site and they had too similar observations.

After the visit to the site, the majority of the members of Tree Authority echoed their views against tree cutting. They said that the state government should look for another place as this will impact the environment severely. Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP have decided to oppose the move and decided to vote against the proposal at the Tree Authority meeting scheduled on Wednesday. However, BJP members are supporting tree cutting and said that delay will escalate the cost of the metro which will be higher of tree losses.

Yashwant Jadhav, standing committee chairman and also a member of Tree Authority said that they will not allow cutting trees. "This will impact the environment severely and it is very heartening that live trees will be cut," said Jadhav.

Activist Zoru Bhathena said that they showed tree authority members around the five-hectare area, which the government had directed the construction authority to keep untouched and preserve the trees.