Dussehra 2022: Mumbai Traffic Police issues advisory, know list of roads to avoid

Dussehra 2022: Mumbai Traffic Police issues advisory (file photo)

In view of the Dussehra Mela to be held at Shivaji Park, Dadar on Wednesday, October 5, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain roads. It also announced restrictions on vehicle movement in central Mumbai and at Bandra.

Entry of vehicles restricted on following roads between 9 am and 12 pm

On SVS Road from Siddhivinayak temple junction up to Kapad Bazaar Junction, Mahim.

On Raja Badhe Chowk Junction up to Keluskar Marg (North).

On Dilip Gupte Road from its junction on Pandurang Naik Marg for south-bound traffic.

On Gadkari Chowk junction up to Keluskar Road (south).

On Dadasaheb Rege Road from Senapati Bapat statue to Gadkari Junction.

On Bal Govindas Marg from Padmabai Thakkar Marg Junction up to LJ Marg.

Parking restricted on following roads

SVS Road (from Siddhivinayak junction to Yes Bank).

Keluskar Road South and North, Dadar

MB Raut Road from its junction with SVS Road, Dadar

Dadasaheb Rege Marg, from Senapati Bapat statue up to Gadkari junction, Dadar

Dilip Gupte Marg, from Shivaji Park Gate no 4 up to Shitaladevi Temple Junction

NC Kelkar Marg from Gadkari Junction up to Hanuman Temple Junction, Dadar

LJ Road, Rajabade Signal to Gadkari junction

Restrictions near Bandra-Kurla complex:

All vehicles will be restricted on the following routes from 9 am to 12 pm on Wednesday. Vehicles carrying the Dussehra Melava are exempted from the purview of restrictions.