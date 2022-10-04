Dussehra 2022: Mumbai Traffic Police issues advisory, know list of roads to avoid

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 04:46 PM IST
In view of the Dussehra Mela to be held at Shivaji Park, Dadar on Wednesday, October 5, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain roads. It also announced restrictions on vehicle movement in central Mumbai and at Bandra.
Entry of vehicles restricted on following roads between 9 am and 12 pm
- On SVS Road from Siddhivinayak temple junction up to Kapad Bazaar Junction, Mahim.
- On Raja Badhe Chowk Junction up to Keluskar Marg (North).
- On Dilip Gupte Road from its junction on Pandurang Naik Marg for south-bound traffic.
- On Gadkari Chowk junction up to Keluskar Road (south).
- On Dadasaheb Rege Road from Senapati Bapat statue to Gadkari Junction.
- On Bal Govindas Marg from Padmabai Thakkar Marg Junction up to LJ Marg.
Parking restricted on following roads
- SVS Road (from Siddhivinayak junction to Yes Bank).
- Keluskar Road South and North, Dadar
- MB Raut Road from its junction with SVS Road, Dadar
- Dadasaheb Rege Marg, from Senapati Bapat statue up to Gadkari junction, Dadar
- Dilip Gupte Marg, from Shivaji Park Gate no 4 up to Shitaladevi Temple Junction
- NC Kelkar Marg from Gadkari Junction up to Hanuman Temple Junction, Dadar
- LJ Road, Rajabade Signal to Gadkari junction
Restrictions near Bandra-Kurla complex:
All vehicles will be restricted on the following routes from 9 am to 12 pm on Wednesday. Vehicles carrying the Dussehra Melava are exempted from the purview of restrictions.
- No entry to vehicles coming from Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sealink through Family Court towards Kurla.
- No entry to vehicles coming from Sant Dnyaneshwar Road through BKC Income Tax junction towards Kurla.
- No entry to vehicles coming from Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla.
- No entry to vehicles coming through Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through BKC premises towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sealink.
- No entry to vehicles coming through Eastern Express Highway via Chunabhatti in BKC using BKC Connector south-bound.