Tourists asked to stay 1 km away from dams, lakes, waterfalls in Thane

The Thane district collector have issued a notification which asks people to maintain a distance of 1 km from waterfalls, dams and lakes in Thane district, to avoid danger to their lives.

Naveeta Singh

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 07:00 AM IST

All those bravehearts who go on monsoon treks to nearby waterfalls will not be able to do so till July 31. As a preventive measure, the Thane district collector have issued a notification which asks people to maintain a distance of 1 km from waterfalls, dams and lakes in Thane district, to avoid danger to their lives.

On July 11, Thane district collector Dr Mahendra Kalyankar issued a notification which prohibits people from going near these tourist attractions during this season. The notification has been issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

"During rainy season tourists flock to these areas which leads to crowding and often leads to accidents," said Kalyankar. "Hence, they have to stay 1 km away from these spots," he said.

Tourists have also been asked to refrain from clicking selfies at dangerous turns and spots, avoid drinking alcohol or enter the spot under the influence of alcohol, not to harass women and avoid getting deep into the water. "Those who violate these terms will be booked by the local police under section 144 of the criminal penal code," he said. "And the prohibition might be extended later under extreme weather condition," he said.

PICNIC SPOTS MADE OFF-LIMITS

THANE TALUKA: Waterfalls and lakes in Yeoor, Mumbra bypass, Gaimukh Retibunder, Ghodbunder Retibunder, Uttan

KALYAN TALUKA: Kamba Pavshepada, Khadvali riverside, Titwala riverside, Subhedarwada, Ganeshghat Chowpatty

MURBAD TALUKA: Siddhgad Hills, Sonale Ganpati caves, Padale dam, Malshej ghat, Palu, Khopavli Gorakhgad, Singapur Naneghat, Dhasai dam, Aambe tembe Murbad 

