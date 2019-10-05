To boost pupils' interest, civic school teachers to learn the art of teaching

The education department of the civic body has initiated remedial teaching in the schools for students who lag behind in academics. Teachers will now use methods like creative learning, audio-video lessons, digital teaching and props like colourful charts and tables to enhance interest among children.

"For we teachers, all students are equal when it comes to teaching. However, there are certain students with slow learning ability. They have their personal pace, level of understanding and grasping power. Even though that does not make any difference among students, we want to learn as much as they can," said a senior official in charge of this project.

Sheetal Surve, a teacher explained in their school students are provided with hard copy of charts (as shown in the picture) instead of the regular blackboard method. "The charts are either given among the students or hung near the board. Sometimes we teach them by pointing real life products or props, at the same time we ask students to teach their fellow pupils, this increases interaction and team work," said Surve.

Students with slow learning ability are the target in this project. "It has now become more or less regular in our school. However, before examinations, it is mainly projected to the students who are lagging behind or having difficulty in understanding lessons or syllabus," another teacher explained.

"They like things which are real, colourful or self explanatory. Like instead of showing how a bird flies, if you show them that in reality by personally taking them to a garden or a show video perhaps, the depths of understanding increases. Or if you want a student to a math table, instead of rote learning, one can use props to get it done for the them. These are certain ways every student can learn, understand and remember," said Aarti Shinde, a teacher from Mulund municipal school.

In the remedial teaching or learning, both hard and soft copies are provided to the schools by BMC's education department.

"We send bundles of such charts and also send the same copies in PDF format which can be viewed in e-learning depending upon what the teacher thinks is right for his or her students," the official added.