Three more Maharashtra cops succumb to COVID-19, death toll in force reaches 54

Three Maharashtra cops, including an officer, died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the toll in the state force to 54, the police department said on Thursday.

More than 4,000 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus out of which nearly 1,000 are still under treatment, Maharashtra Police said.

Thirty-eight of them were tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours alone.

Out of the 54 victims, 34 were from the Mumbai Police force. Three officers were also among the 54 personnel who have so far succumbed to COVID-19.

Till date, 3239 police personnel have been cured and 991 are under treatment: Maharashtra Police

More than 4,200 police personnel have been infected with the coronavirus. Of these, 3239 have recovered while 991 are under treatment.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country and has recorded 1,42,900 cases of the country's total 4,73,105 COVID-19 infections. The death toll in the state stands at 6,739 while 14894 have succumbed to the disease in the country.

The 2-lakh strong Maharashtra Police has been at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus with health workers. Besides imposing lockdown, it has also battled misinformation related to coronavirus.

Since the lockdown was enforced in March, there have been 279 incidents of assault on police in which 86 personnel received injuries, a senior police official said earlier this week.