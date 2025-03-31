JSW Realty will renovate the Gore family’s 1930s colonial mansion while adding a modern 14-storey residential tower behind it. The Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee has already approved the project, ensuring that the historic home is preserved while new floors are added to the high-rise.

One of the most well-known and beautiful colonial beach homes on Carter Road, Bandra West, is set for restoration and redevelopment. The Gore family, owners of the half-acre heritage-listed Taj Villa near Otters Club, has signed a development agreement with JSW Realty, a part of the US$24 billion JSW Group.

The new residential tower will have a built-up area of about 70,000 square feet, with the Gore family receiving some floors. Meanwhile, the original heritage bungalow, which covers about 7,000 square feet as a ground-plus-one structure, will be restored and repaired by JSW.

For the past five years, the family has been in discussions with several developers about either selling or renovating the property. According to market sources, the half-acre land is valued at over Rs 300 crore.

Over the years, many historic homes in Mumbai have undergone similar redevelopments, where a new tower is built behind a preserved heritage façade. For example, at Buckley Court in Colaba, a luxury 6,000-square-foot tower was added while keeping the grand mansion intact.

A similar approach was taken with Taraporewalla Mansion in Cuffe Parade, once home to novelist Mulk Raj Anand. Mittal Developers restored the bungalow while constructing the Mittal Grandeur high-rise behind it.

Even Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan followed this trend when he bought a vintage villa at Bandra Bandstand in the late 1990s. Originally called Villa Vienna, he kept the historic exterior intact before building a multi-storey structure behind it, later renaming the property Mannat.

With the Taj Villa now set for redevelopment, it joins the list of heritage homes in Mumbai that are being carefully preserved while adapting to the city’s changing skyline.