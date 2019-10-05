Thane Crime Branch rescues abducted 2-year-old girl

A special team from the Thane Crime Branch rescued a two-year-old girl on Thursday evening from Thane-Kurla route who had gone missing while her mother was busy with her work. A senior police official told DNA that the accused identified as Sony alias Seema (30) along with a 11-year-old boy was out on a child hunt. The incident took place on September 29, when the victim's mother, working as a daily wage labourer was on her way to work in Thane railway station.

Probe revealed that the mother who was carrying her daughter to work had got busy when the child went missing. Unable to find her, she immediately approached police suspecting of a gang handiwork behind the kidnap. The police immediately formed a special team consisting of two women constables along with 12 other officials who carried out raids across Thane-Kurla.

According to the girl's mother, the team, besides searching the CCTV footage also spoke to locals and people who slept on footpath to ascertain the identity of the accused. Finally, on Thursday, the team got the lead from locals and the description matched to that of the accused woman who had kidnapped the girl.

The team swung into action and raided the house of Sony, who upon questioning, confessed to the police. The team rescued the and who was later re-united with her mother.

According to the police, the accused during interrogation, said she had kidnapped the child since her sister didn't have any kid. When the police verified her claims, it came out to be true.