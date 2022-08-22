Search icon
Telangana CM KCR involved in Delhi liquor policy case? BJP MP Parvesh Verma makes big claim

BJP MP Parvesh Verma has alleged the involvement of KCR’s family members in the formulation of the Delhi liquor excise policy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

Telangana CM KCR involved in Delhi liquor policy case? BJP MP Parvesh Verma makes big claim
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo)

New twists and turns are coming forward in the Delhi excise policy case, which is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with the most recent development being the alleged involvement of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the case.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma Sunday dragged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao into the ongoing row over the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, claiming his family members attended meetings on its formulation at a five-star hotel here.

As per the claims made by the BJP leader, Telangana also has a “similar” excise policy, which has now been implemented in West Bengal as well. This comes soon after CBI filed an FIR and issued a lookout notice in the liquor excise case in Delhi.

While alleging the involvement of KCR and his family, Verma said, “Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's family members attended meetings on the formulation of the Delhi excise policy at Oberoi Hotel. KCR's family members got the same policy implemented in Punjab. They prepared a plan for Delhi, along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal.”

Reacting to Look Out Circulars issued by CBI against eight persons named in the FIR registered in the excise policy "scam" case, the BJP leader said two accused in the case fled the country as soon as the CBI started probing the matter.

Further, Parvesh Verma also alleged that the formulation of the controversial liquor excise policy in Delhi was in a suite of Oberoi Hotel in the city where meetings were held.

“These meetings were attended by deputy CM Manish Sisodia, excise commissioner, excise department officials, some liquor mafias, and KCR's family members, among others. First installment of Rs 150 crore of the deal was given to Sisodia to increase the commission of liquor mafia by 10 percent,” the BJP MP said.

Attacking KCR further, Verma said that the Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha, who is also a member of TRS, acted as a middleman between the AAP government and the liquor mafia while brokering the deal.

(With PTI inputs)

