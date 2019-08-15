Headlines

Tata Trust, BPCL to distribute fortified rice in Gadchiroli

Tata Trust, which had entered into MoU with the Gadchiroli district collector in June last year, had already launched distribution of fortified rice in Kurkheda and Bhamragad talukas.

Sanjay Jog

Updated: Aug 15, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

In a serious bid to tackle Anemia, which is a serious health challenge prevalent in children, girls and pregnant women, the Maharashtra government will distribute fortified rice jointly with the Tata Trust and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) through public distribution system in all the 12 talukas of Naxal affected Gadchiroli district in the Vidarbha region. Tata Trust, which had entered into MoU with the Gadchiroli district collector in June last year, had already launched distribution of fortified rice in Kurkheda and Bhamragad talukas.

In view of Tata Trust's experience, the state government has decided to cover the remaining 10 talukas in which Tata Trust and BPCL will distribute fortified rice for a year. Currently, 25,160 beneficiaries are supplied fortified rice in Kurkheda and Bhamragad talukas. Now another 2,05,577 beneficiaries from the remaining 10 talukas will also be covered.

The state government on August 14 issued a notification giving its clearance to the Gadchiroli district collector to enter into an agreement for the same with Tata Trust and BPCL. State department of food, civil supplies and consumer protection, Tata Trust and BPCL will have joint responsibility for the pilot project. Of the required expenditure, 75% will come from the Centre and 25% from the state. State food and civil supplies department joint secretary Satish Supe told DNA, "However, the state government will not have to spend any money as BPCL has agreed to provide 100% financial assistance under corporate social responsibility. The necessary fortified rice kernel will be procured through financial assistance from BPCL and Tata Trust. Further, Tata Trust will provide technical and financial support for a capacity building programme, training and quality control while BPCL will extend financial assistance for the same.'' He informed that the paddy procured through the district supply department will be blended with fortified rice kernels and supplied for a year. The government will take the decision to extend further after evaluation.

