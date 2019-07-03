Stranded and left to manage, Mumbaikars have a tough day

Tuesday was a tough day for many citizens, who were either stranded or had to manage themselves, as the rains had halted their movement.

Zahir Langha, a resident of Akola, who was in the city with his family, wanted to head back home when the railways messaged saying the train was cancelled. "My train was from Kurla but it got cancelled. We then booked a train from Kalyan. It has been over half an hour and there is no sign of any train that will take us to Kalyan," said Langha, waiting for a train at CSMT with family and luggage.

With the rains throwing the railway schedule for a toss, many citizens had trouble reaching their destinations. Jayesh Vora, a Dombivali resident, was one such. Forced to venture out on account of work, he had to use multiple modes of transport to reach Ghatkopar. "I have my shop at Ghatkopar, and I got a call in the morning saying there was flooding in the area. The regular 35 minutes journey by train took me nearly two hours. I took a train to Thane; from there I struggled further via road. I would have not stepped out, had it not been this urgent," he informed.

For some, who wanted to work from home, it was not easy. Ulhasnagar resident Upasana Singh, who works in South Mumbai, was unable to work as her job is data dependent and requires her to be in the office. "However, it feels good to stay home with family. Otherwise on days like these, if I venture out, everyone is worried until I return," she said.