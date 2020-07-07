'Stay not out, cool & stump': Mumbai Police wish MSD in a unique style, want netizens to social-distance 'Mahi Way'

As wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday today, Mumbai Police's through their official Twitter handle wished the former Indian captain in a unique way.

Using the initials of `Mahendra Singh Dhoni`, Mumbai Police`s handle used MSD to denote `maintain social distancing` as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

With this message, the handle captioned the post as: "Do it the `Mahi Way` - Stay `Not Out`, Stay Cool & Stump #coronavirus. Happy Birthday, Captain Cool".

The coronavirus cases in India crossed the 7 lakh mark today, and the need for maintaining social distancing needs to be emphasised.

As for the former skipper, wishes continue to pour in with West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo also dedicating a song to him.

The song which is titled `Helicopter 7` talks about all the achievements of Dhoni in his career so far. Dhoni has so far played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He also remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

Also referred to as `Captain Cool`, Dhoni is known for his calmness and exquisite captaincy on the field.

Over the years, he has cemented his place as one of the finest wicket-keepers across the world. His agility behind the stumps has given India many breakthroughs as the Ranchi-based wicket-keeper has done successful stumpings in no time.