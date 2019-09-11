Spine surgeons' association to study deformities in 10,000 Mumbai kids

In order to collect data on spinal deformities among the school students, the Association of Spine Surgeons of India (ASSI) will be doing a nation-wide screening of students, including around 10,000 students from Mumbai.

Spinal deformities characterized by abnormal curvature of the spine are found in children below 14 years of age.

Under the initiative, ASSI is working with a series of schools in Mumbai with an objective of screening an estimated 10,000 students across different schools in the city.

The study will help the organization collect much-needed data on the prevalence of spinal deformity while identifying school students who need medical intervention.

"The initiative aims to reach over one lakh school children in two years. While the first phase will target schools in 14 cities including Mumbai, thereby the screening program is expected to be extended to other cities also. ASSI also plans to launch an e-learning programme for consumers and one part of it will be on spinal deformities which would enable common people to identify spinal deformity, said, Dr H S Chhabra, President, ASSI.

Early identification of abnormality increases treatment options and helps reduce the progression of deformity as the child grows.

Spinal deformities such as scoliosis and kyphosis need to be identified early so that effective intervention can be undertaken to prevent deformity progression which can affect a person's health.

The purpose of the initiative is to identify students with spinal curvatures that will require further follow up by a healthcare provider. Collation of long term data under the study will help experts to study the prevalence of spine deformities and their prognosis in India.

"Such deformities can have devastating consequences on cosmetic appearance and neurological function. While many cases of curvature are mild and require only ongoing observation, other cases can worsen with time and require active treatment such as bracing and surgery. Screening for spinal deformity is an established process worldwide. However, in India, we do not have comprehensive screening programs that result in late presentation of the condition," Dr Chhabra said.

"Through our screening program, we aim to reach out to around 10,000 kids in each city. This will be a first-of-its-kind major initiative conducted countrywide," adds Dr HS Chhabra.