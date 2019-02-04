South Mumbai yet to surmount road, power, water woes

The Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency has been long hailed as the constituency with the highest per capita income in the country due to its uber rich residents. However, when it comes to issues, it is largely bijli, sadak and paani, and Railways that dominate the discourse.

South Mumbai has a diverse economic profile — from flats on Malabar Hill that cost lakhs per square metre to chawls in Girgaon and Lalbaug and slums in Worli and Mazgaon. Hence, the prime issues here are the reconstruction of old and dilapidated buildings, slum redevelopment, poor quality of water supply, pollution by gold smelting units at Bhuleshwar and Kalbadevi, parking woes, traffic congestion, and illegal hawking.

The constituency also has the potential to unmake a chronic problem that Mumbai faces—lack of open space. The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), which is among the largest land owners in the city, has around 500 hectare available for redevelopment. A large chunk of this surplus land can be used for creating open spaces in a relief for Mumbaikars often compelled to take their toddlers to malls for weekend recreation.

In the past decade, the defunct textile mills in the ‘Girangaon’ belt have been replaced by glass and chrome office buildings as the lands were opened up for redevelopment. The city’s economic activity too gradually shifted northwards from the traditional Nariman Point to the Colaba Backbay area.

However, as the September 2017 stampede at the Elphinstone Road station, which led to 23 deaths revealed, the Railway and traffic infrastructure was unable to keep pace with the rising footfalls.

Nagpada resident Pervez Ansari said incumbent Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant had been unable to ensure that old and dilapidated buildings had been repaired. “Some chawls in the constituency are around a century-old. Sawant should have pushed for a cluster redevelopment scheme,” he stressed.

Ansari added that while the area’s floating population had increased, the capacity addition had failed to keep pace.

Subhash Motwani, a Colaba resident, said pre-poll promises were yet to translate into reality. “The constituency has a significant number of senior citizens. In areas like Colaba Causeway, they have no space to walk on the footpaths as they have been encroached upon by hawkers in connivance with the police and local politicians,” he added, stressing that Sawant’s deliverables were disappointing.

However, Sawant said his performance in Parliament in terms of putting forth issues before Mumbai and the state was good. “I have spoken on issues like the land acquisition bill, citizenship Act and the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. My speech was instrumental in the Centre shelving the land acquisition Bill and promulgating an ordinance instead,” Sawant said, adding he had been vocal on issues like the Rafale aircraft purchase and the atrocity Act.

“I also sought that the Right to Education be changed to ensure Right to Quality Education. The Centre is now working on ensuring a common syllabus for three main curriculum subjects,” said Sawant, adding that he had also spoken on the need for elevated railway tracks and so on.

A PEEP INTO MUMBAI SOUTH

Prime issues in the area involve old and dilapidated buildings, slum redevelopment, poor quality of water, & pollution

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE AND DEMOGRAPHICS

The constituency covers six Assembly segments of Colaba, Mumbadevi, Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, and Malabar Hill. Of these, the Shiv Sena and BJP have two each, while the AIMIM and Congress have one each.

The area has seen a change in its demographic profile with traditional Maharashtrian areas like Girgaon, Lalbaug, Parel, Byculla, & Gamdevi, witnessing a rise in non-Maharashtrian population. There is a mix of working and middle-class Maharashtrians, Muslims, mercantile communities like Jains, Gujaratis, Marwadis and Hindi speakers

PERFORMANCE OF MPS

270 Debates participated in 173 Special mentions 460 Questions 3 Supplementary questions 31 Government bills

UTILISATION OF MPLADS FUNDS

Rs 25 cr Entitlement to constituencyRs 15 cr Fund released by GOI Rs 13.01 cr Expenditure

Arvind Sawant, Former MLC and union leader

POLITICAL EQUATIONS

In 2014

Arvind Sawant, a former MLC and union leader, was pitted in a David versus Goliath fight against then MP and union minister of state Milind Deora of the Congress. Bala Nandgaonkar of the MNS and Meera Sanyal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were also in the fray.

In 2009

Deora had trounced Mohan Rawle of the Shiv Sena by a margin of over 1.12 lakh votes, largely due to Nandgaonkar’s presence in the fray. Rawle had been thrown to third place with Nandgaonkar as the runner-up against Deora.

However, the Narendra Modi wave saw Sawant through by a margin of over 1.28 lakh with even Shiv Sena leaders admitting that the cosmopolitan voters came out to cast their mandate.

This time, the pitch may be queered for Sawant in case the Shiv Sena takes its claim of contesting the polls sans an alliance with the BJP to a logical end. However, the AIMIM may play a spoiler for the Congress if it throws its hat into the ring.

Sawant, who has focussed his outreach on Sena strongholds, can also count on the polarisation between Maharashtrians and non-Maharashtrians working to his favour. The Shiv Sena has a committed vote base of around 2.25 to 2.50 lakh.

THUS SPOKE JANATA

I’m a resident of Juhu. Previously, I used to stay in Byculla. Arvind Sawant is a good person; he works. The problem in the area is the falling number of busses. Bus numbers 71 and 62 used to go to Shivaji Park. A middle class person cannot take a taxi and something should be done — Ashok Mahadev Satardekar, works in South Mumbai

We have a lot of expectations from our existing and upcoming representatives but, nothing happens. We went to a political party and spoke about our expectations, especially for women. In the recent years, only one or two changes have taken place just to hint at the work they are doing — Dhanashree Badak, Lower Parel resident, first-time voter

They should deliver their work on time and listen to voters and nothing else. The candidates should help students to get jobs after college and should also help them get admission in nearby colleges. There should be no traffic at Lower Parel and the bridge work should be done from time to time. — Vinit Chintale, Lower Parel resident

I have been voting since I was 18. I think the problems in SoBo are endless. There’s too much traffic. Mahalakshmi is always waterlogged. The only good thing about my area is that it is clean. However, that is not the case in VT probably because of the population. Better sanitation should be provided— Saloni Merchant, Mahalakshmi resident