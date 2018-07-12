Sonia Gandhi can unite Opposition to defeat BJP: Prithviraj Chavan

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Chavan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is autocratic and there is a growing sentiment against him within political parties.

Stating that the country is witnessing a 1977-like atmosphere when Emergency was declared, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday said that Sonia Gandhi can bring together all opposition parties to defeat the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Chavan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is autocratic and there is a growing sentiment against him within political parties. He said that even though there is no leader who can match the late Jaiprakash Narayan, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who has worked as the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson from 2004 to 2014, can bring non-BJP parties on one platform.

Chavan said that leaders from all other parties can trust Gandhi since she showed that she did not have any ambition of becoming Prime Minister. Chavan said that Uttar Pradesh and Bihar would write the defeat for Modi and BJP, as recent by-elections in UP have shown.

POLITICAL POLES

On Sharad Pawar’s statement that pre-poll third front is not possible, Chavan said, ‘Such a third front would help BJP. There is no third front since there are two poles, one is Modi-led BJP, and the second is Congress.’