Smart Commute Foundation aims to make Mumbai the bicycle capital of India by 2030

The Smart Commute Foundation (SCF) has taken a lead in implementing a sustainable solution to the problem of increasing traffic congestion on the streets of Mumbai. During a panel discussion held at Sofitel BKC, SCF shared its vision to make Mumbai 'the Bicycle capital of India' by 2030 announcing the 6th edition of, "Get Cycloned 2019." It promotes urgent adoption of sustainable means of commute like cycling, which is healthy, cost-efficient as well as environment-friendly.

"The Cycle2Work culture has been growing rapidly in cities across India. The numbers have seen a sharp rise in Mumbai over the last five years. What has been encouraging for us is not just the response from Mumbaikars, but also the support we have received from MCGM, Mumbai Traffic Police and the corporate fraternity. Mumbai will succeed in designing a cycling-friendly mass transport environment for tomorrow," said Firoza Suresh, founder of SCF.

SCF has announced a 40-day commute challenge which started on World Earth Day (April 22) and ended on World Bicycle Day (June 3). It splits across three categories of leisure, commute, and leisure commute, where three winners from each category, who cover the highest distance and number of trips during this period, will be awarded on the World Bicycle Day, on Sunday.

"We are happy to share our best practices. However, eventually, India and Mumbai have to decide what the most appropriate model is. Once all Mumbaikars choose to intensify the use of bikes, their quality of life will also increase considerably," said Guido Tielman, Consulate General of the Kingdom of The Netherlands.