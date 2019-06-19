Slammed for uneven playing field, Maharashtra govt hikes FYJC seats

Under flak for scrapping internal assessment marks for class X students, which was said to be the main reason behind a dip in SSC pass percentage this year, the state government on Tuesday announced that it would augment the number of overall seats for class 11 admissions.

The move will provide a level-playing field for the students of the state SSC board, and increase the probability for them to secure admissions in their colleges of choice.

The online admissions for first-year junior college (FYJC) will also begin from Wednesday.

School education minister Ashish Shelar told the state legislative assembly that the seats in colleges in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur would be increased. This will be done in institutions which are in high demand

"The seats for the science stream will be increased by 5% and those for arts and commerce by 8% (in these institutions) in Mumbai," said Shelar. In Pune and Nagpur, the seats will be increased by 10% for all three streams in colleges which are high on demand. Seats in other colleges will be approved at the deputy director level considering their demand and needs.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the number of students from CBSE and ICSE schools who are vying for admissions to class XI and the resentment over scrapping of the internal assessment marks for the SSC board students. Students from the SSC board are battling higher cut-offs for admission in FYJC as they are facing competition from the students of ISCE and CBSE boards whose scores included internal assessment marks.

Shelar said the examination for repeaters (those who had failed in Standard X), would be conducted in July. In the 2018-19 academic year, the syllabus for the SSC board had been changed, and the internal assessments for languages and social sciences had been done away with. This had led to a fall in the number of students who cleared the exam.

In the SSC examinations conducted in March 2019, a total of 16,77,267 students had appeared, of which 75.53% or 12,66,861, have passed.

Battling Higher Cut-Offs