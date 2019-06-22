Shiv Sena reiterates demand for sharing equal seats in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena has completely discarded the 135:135:18 seat sharing with BJP and allies for the ensuing Assembly election in Maharashtra. Instead, the party reiterated its stand for equal sharing of power in the state.

The formula was suggested by the revenue minister and number two in the council of ministers Chandrakant Patil. Shiv Sena hinted that the 144:144 seat sharing for the 288 members Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was sealed between the party president Uddhav Thackeray and BJP president Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The saffron party has made it clear that it does not give importance to statements by BJP ministers on seat sharing as Fadnavis has the sole authority to finalise seat-sharing pact in consultation with BJP's national leadership.

Shiv Sena on Friday kicked off planning for the preparations for the ensuing Assembly election in all 288 constituencies. Sena president Uddhav Thackeray met party's coordinators from all 288 seats to further strengthen the party organisation by focusing on stepping up interactions with the voters and cross sections of people.

Shiv Sena leader, who did not want to be identified, told DNA, "The party will soon appoint one lakh shakha pramukh across the state as strong organisation cadre is key to winning the election. The party chief asked coordinators and the rank and file not to be complacent in view of the party winning 18 seats the recently held Lok Sabha poll.'' He informed that BJP will get 122 seats which it won while Sena will have a claim on 63 it bagged in the Assembly election held in 2014.

"During the seat-sharing talks, BJP will make claim for 22 more seats while Shiv Sena will have to discuss 81 seats for its quota. There is a possibility that there could be an exchange of seats between the two allies,'' the party leader said.

Meanwhile, Thackeray will visit Marathwada and North Maharashtra on June 22 and 23 and supervise the drought relief work being carried out by the Shiv Sena. He and Sena youth leader Aaditya Thackeray had separately visited fodder camps and drought hit villages assuring all possible help.

Poll Ready