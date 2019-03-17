Headlines

Shiv Sena blames administration for Himalaya bridge collapse

The editorial in the party mouthpiece talks of how there is a lack of co-ordination between multiple authorities like the BMC, MMRDA, MHADA, and MSRDC and all they do is blame one another.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Updated: Mar 17, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

Ruling party Shiv Sena tried to shift responsibility for the Himalaya bridge collapse on the civic administration through its mouthpiece Saamana on Saturday. The editorial in the party mouthpiece talks of how there is a lack of co-ordination between multiple authorities like the BMC, MMRDA, MHADA, and MSRDC and all they do is blame one another.

"Mumbai is the city of dreams, but it has fallen victim to terrorist attacks, road and bridge mishaps, and natural calamities like fires. The administration should take care of their respective responsibilities and save people from these death traps. The administration is too busy managing its various departments that complicate the process of functioning," the edit read.

While the piece demands better ownership from the administration it stops short in admitting that since the Shiv Sena is in power in the BMC, the buck should also stop at them.

Sainath Rajadhyksha, general secretary of the BMC, engineer association, said that it is wrong to pin the recent bridge collapse on engineers and administrative bodies alone. He said that structural audit for this bridge was done by a private structural consultant. "If the private person fails to do his duty, then whose responsibility is it ? Most of the proposals of appointing structural firms are taken in the BMC's standing committee headed by Shiv Sena corporators. We need to find out the root cause and not simply pass the buck," said Rajadhyksha.

Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena MP from South Mumbai, said that it is not the responsibility of the ruling party to look after bridge repair work. "Sena may be ruling the BMC but the ultimate power lies with the civic commissioner and he is controlled by the state government. Our mayor does not even have the power of transferring one junior engineer," said Arvind Sawant.

Ravi Raja, the Congress corporator and Leader of Opposition in BMC says that the Shiv Sena is solely responsible for the current condition of Mumbai. "Sena has been ruling the city's civic body for over 20 years and it has made this city worse. If something good is done by the BMC, then the entire Sena leadership including party president Uddhav Thackeray rush to take the credit. Therefore, they should also take the blame of this fatal incident," the Congress leader said.

