Senior citizen gives a new lease of life to four people in Mumbai

The man was admitted in Vashi's MGM New Bombay Hospital a week ago after he suffered a traumatic head injury.

Four patients in the city who were on the waiting list for organ donation got a new lease of life after a family of a 61-year-old man donated four of his organs after he was declared brain dead.

The man was admitted in Vashi's MGM New Bombay Hospital a week ago after he suffered a traumatic head injury. His wife and children consented to donate four of his organs - heart, liver, and kidneys after he was declared brain dead on July 26. This marked the 51st organ donation in Mumbai this year.

Speaking about the donor's medical condition, Vaibhav Bhosale, ZTCC organ donation coordinator from MGM Hospital, Vashi, said, "During the golden hours, without wasting any time, the patient was immediately wheeled to operate for left fronto temporoparietal decompressive craniotomy. While being treated, he was declared brain dead after two days of admission."

He added, "The donation of organs has helped multiple patients' life. Two of the patients were suffering from end-stage renal failure and were dependent on dialysis for survival and others were suffering from life-threatening liver and heart diseases."

The recipients of organs were selected from the city's waiting list as per the directives of Zonal Transplant Co-ordination Committee (ZTCC). The MGM New Bombay Hospital, Vashi has been performing cadaveric and live transplant since 2010.

The data from the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (ROTTO) in Maharashtra state that there is a trend of more number of living kidney donation rather than cadaver kidney donation this year.