Sanjay Raut dismisses buzz over ‘Operation Tiger’, claims all 9 MPs attended Uddhav Thackeray meeting

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has dismissed speculation about the alleged 'Operation Tiger', claiming there is no unrest within the party and that all 9 MPs attended a routine meeting chaired by Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena (UBT) senior leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that all nine parliamentarians of the party were present in a routine meeting chaired by Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, rubbishing speculations around MPs joining Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. While speaking to reporters, Raut said that four MPs attended the meeting in person while the remaining five were present through video conferencing.

''Four MPs were physically present in the meeting, and five of the MPs participated in this meeting through video conferencing. In this way, nine MPs were present in today's meeting with Uddhav Ji. Aditya Sahab was also there, Vinayak Raut was also there, all these nine MPs joined today's meeting and a good conversation took place,'' he said.

Talking about the agenda of the meeting, he added, ''Actually, this is a routine meeting, once a month, all of us MPs meet at Matoshree and Uddhav Ji guides us. It is a routine meeting, and all MPs participated in it either directly or through video conferencing.''

Sanjay Raut denies split rumours

Dismissing reports of a possible split within the party, Raut urged everyone not to give credence to such rumours and said, ''So, please stop spreading the rumours that you are spreading.

'Operation Tiger' buzz gains traction

The reaction from Raut came after an ongoing political buzz surrounding 'Operation Tiger', where some online reports claim that seven out of nine MPs of UBT Shiv Sena are in touch with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and in talks to join the BJP-led NDA in the Centre.

Recently, Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee is facing a similar crisis where 20 MPs of her party has rebelled against her and are looking to create a separate faction, which will support the National Democratic Alliance.