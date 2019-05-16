Row over Meena Kumari, Kamal Amrohi's Pali Hill property

The land, according to Amrohi, was bought by his father Kamal Amrohi andi Meena Kumari in 1950s

The land that once belonged to Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari and later came in possession of their son (stepson of Meena) Tajdar Amrohi is in news once again.

The land in question is spread over 9,849 sq metres in Bandra's Pali Hill and has A, B, and C wings of Cozihom building. Amrohi issued notice on May 10, against the developers Sanjay Savla (Arham Land Developers), and P G Bansi (Divine Constructions) stating that he was cancelling the development agreement dated July 2007 and deed of conveyance dated May 2010. On May 15 the developer Savla issued a public notice claiming Amrohi's notice as frivolous and misleading.

The land, according to Amrohi, was bought by his father Kamal Amrohi and choti ammi Meena Kumari somewhere in the early 1950s and later on they got into an agreement with the developer where the buildings came up. "The system was such that, both my father and 'choti ammi' would get half of the rent and after them, their legal heir started getting the rent. They had formed a trust, which to whom the land belongs. In 2003 I came in touch with a developer who had informed me that he will give me close to 20,000 sq ft carpet when he redevelops the property. We signed an agreement in 2007," said Amrohi.

However, Amrohi in April 2019, and then later in May 2019 issued notices against the developers stating that they had failed to perform the specific duties and delaying the process and hence he cancelled the agreement. "Ramji's 'vanvaas' was for 14-years, look at me I have waited for more than that, now I am unable to wait further and hence, after thinking all the possibilities I decided to go ahead with the cancellation," said Amrohi.

We even contacted the developer Savla, he stated that he in response to Amrohi's notice came out with a reply. In his reply Savla's lawyers have stated, "Amrohi has sold, conveyed, transferred and assigned the said property to our clients and has ceased to be the owner of the property and has no right title on the said property. He also has no right to cancel or terminate the said deed of conveyance and development agreement."

Meanwhile, the residents do not want to talk about the ongoing tussle. When DNA visited the society, one of the members stated that the matter is subjudice and they do not wish to talk about it.

TUG OF WAR

Amrohi issued notice against the developers Sanjay Savla, and P G Bansi stating that he was cancelling the 2007 development agreement and deed of conveyance dated May 2010