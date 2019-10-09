Respite from Mumbai heat as Tuesday brings in heavy thundershowers

In what provided a major respite from the heat and humidity on Tuesday evening, several parts of Mumbai as well as neighbouring areas including Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and others witnessed heavy thundershowers bringing the temperatures down.

According to weather observers, the entire Konkan area including Mumbai received very strong Thundershowers on Tuesday.

"These thundershowers can be attributed to a phenomenon called line of wind discontinuity that occurs whenever the winds changes direction all of a sudden along a path," informed Rajesh Kapadia a weather enthusiast and founder of the Vagaries of Weather blog.

There is likelihood of these thundershowers occurring on Wednesday evening as well. On Tuesday the maximum temperature recorded at Colaba was 33.2 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 34.0 degree Celsius.

Heavy to very heavy spells of rains were also recorded from all over Mumbai and nearby areas till late Tuesday evening and was expected to continue till late night.

Meanwhile according to Kapadia the monsoon withdrawal from Maharashtra is yet to begin. "This is the year of the most delayed monsoon withdrawal from northwest India as before this it was on October 1, 1961 that the withdrawal started from Rajasthan. The delay in monsoon withdrawal can be attributed to several factors including western disturbance, two troughs and others however as per the weather models it can be expected that the withdrawal that begins from Rajasthan for the northwest region could start in a day or two," Kapadia shared.

Meanwhile the city's air quality continues to be in Good category as the PM 2.5 level measured on Tuesday was 41 µg/m3, which is in Good category. As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), safe limit of PM 2.5 is 60 µg/m3 for 24 hours.