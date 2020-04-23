Raj Thackeray bats for opening of liquor shops, says Maharashtra needs revenue during coronavirus lockdown

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday suggested the opening of liquor shops in Maharashtra so that revenue earned through its sale can be used for welfare purpose amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

In a letter to Chief Minister and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) founder said, "A very pressing issue on hand is the fast depletion of our state treasury and this needs an incoming flow rather urgently. Nearby since, 18th March, our state is in a lockdown phase. First, the deadline was March 31, then extended to April 14, now it stands at May 3. How long will this lockdown phase keep getting extended cannot be ascertained."

"In such times, by the opening of wine shops, the state will start getting a bit of revenue flow. There is no harm in keeping this option open. By keeping the wine shop open, doesn’t mean we are trying to cater to the needs or looking after the alcohol consumers. The only reason behind this is to start the process of income flow into the shrinking revenue of our state," he said.

His letter comes amid the lockdown over COVID-19 outbreak that has so far claimed 269 lives in Maharashtra and infected over 5,600 people. The first phase of the nationwide lockdown was imposed till April 14 which has now been extended till May 3.

Thackeray said that since petrol pumps, businesses surrounding land and immovable assets are shut down, revenue generated through the sale of liquor can play a huge role. He noted that the excise duty that is generated for the state via liquor duty Rs 41.66 crore per day, Rs 1250 crore monthly and 14,000 crore yearly.

"Keeping the lockdown phase in mind of nearly 35 days till now and the extensions that might happen, one can take into consideration the loss of revenue from this sector and the loss that might happen in future too," he said.

"The police force and the health care staff are not getting the PPE kits, the free meal service for the people and other necessary requirements are not being met with. The state government is struggling against all odds and with very limited resources. Keeping this dismal scenario in mind, it’s imperative that the revenue that will be generated by the sale from wine shops will begin the required revenue inflow process. Our state is in a crisis and this is much needed," he said.

The MNS leader said that the state government should not try to get caught up in some moral issues at such a crucial time and take the necessary decision considering reality.

Raj Thackeray also raised the questioned od resuming parcel services at restaurants. "Since the last 35 days, the restaurants and canteens in Maharashtra have been closed. This closure is a huge loss not only to the hotel and restaurant industry but also to their employees. It has also hit regular citizens."

"There are so many low budget small restaurants, canteens. wherein one has access to the affordable and humble ‘rice plate’. It is imperative that such outlets and restaurants be allowed to function. The number of such low budget restaurants and canteens is huge as they serve to a large number of population and are very affordable. There are many homes which are not equipped with cooking staff and many homes would not even have the necessary supplies and requirements needed for cooking," he wrote.

"The government now needs to start thinking about this category that so many people fall under. To stop the spreading of this virus, it’s essential that a physical distance is required and that needs to be adhered to strictly. But, why can’t a parcel service be initiated?" he asked.

"To adhere to the guidelines of an appropriate physical distance and hygiene is the duty of the hotel/ restaurant owners and they should follow it meticulously. This will assist in reviving a small segment in the economic upheaval in our state," he said.

He also said essential commodity services like vegetables, fruits, milk, bakery and general stores need to start functioning properly as there is a lack of organised coordination.

By starting the functioning of these services and organising them better, the state needs to activate and energise its economic cycle, he said.

To face this corona pandemic, the citizens will cooperate but the government too needs to ensure a decent and liveable life to its citizens in return, he added.

Thackeray said the issue is not just pertaining to Maharashtra but all other states should take note of this fact too.