Rains pound Mumbai-Goa highway

The residents of Konkan are in deep trouble as torrential rains destroyed parts of the busy Mumbai-Goa highway. Hundreds of locals took to streets to protest against the miserable condition of the highway and the deadly travel they had to undertake to go from one place to the other.

The situation has worsened in Kankavali where the water has seeped down into their homes. However, there has been no action on the part of the National Highways Authority of India and the contractor despite numerous complaints by the residents. While making the highway four-lane, the schoolgoing children, traders, autorickshaw drivers, travellers and the locals had to face a lot of inconveniences as the state of the highway had worsened.

Due to torrential rains in the Konkan area, huge tracts of the highway has been covered with mud. The vehicles and the schoolgoing children were trouble by heaps of mud. The contractor did some makeshift work but the highway has become a swamp due to the continuous inflow of traffic. Not only this, even pedestrians face trouble while walking. However, there has been no concrete action by the government yet. Though Deepak Kesarkar, the guardian minister of Sindhudurg district did a recee of the entire highway, the arrogant contractor seems to listen to nobody.

With the Ganeshotsav just two months away, the government should give this issue a serious thought as the highway continues to be the major lifeline for the residents of Konkan.

—Zee Media Newsroom