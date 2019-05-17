Headlines

Push start: BMC and BEST to merge budgets

The merger of BMC and BEST budgets is estimated to take seven to eight months

Shashank Rao

Updated: May 17, 2019, 05:20 AM IST

One of the first decisions taken by the new civic chief, Praveen Pardeshi, is a strategic one: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), parent body of the loss-making Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, has decided to merge both budgets and even give BEST a monthly grant.

"The merger will take at least seven to eight months. Until then, BMC will grant Rs 100 crore to BEST each month, starting June," said Mayor V Mahadeshwar, after a high-level meeting chaired by him on Thursday. Former civic chief Ajoy Mehta, who is now state Chief Secretary, was against BEST's financial restructuring until certain measures were adopted. Pardeshi seems to have broken this deadlock.

BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti (BSKKS) had gone on a nine-day strike in January, demanding changes that would cost the undertaking an additional Rs 900 crore. One of the demands was merger of the two budgets.

However, the decision has not met with an applause from all quarters. "This is a good step, but the amount of the grant is too little," said Ravi Raja, BEST member and Leader of Opposition.

BEST has been struggling to pay the salaries of its 35,000-odd employees, amounting to an average of Rs 184 crore every month. They have been taking loans from banks and financial institutions to cover them and also for fleet maintenance.

"We have not been told anything officially yet, and cannot comment. However, it is the municipal corporation's responsibility to run BEST," said Shashank Rao, BSKKS president.

"This is a good step. Now the money needs to be spent not just on salaries, but also to improve infrastructure such as depots and buses," said Vidyadhar Date, convener of Aamchi Mumbai, Aamchi BEST, a citizens forum.

FIRST GEAR

  • The merger of BMC and BEST budgets is estimated to take seven to eight months 
     
  • The grant of Rs 100 crore will start from June and continue until the merger is in place

