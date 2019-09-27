Probable face-off between Udayanraje Bhosale and Sharad Pawar to up heat in Satara this poll season

National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is likely to take on the former NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale in Satara bypolls scheduled on October 21.

Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had recently joined the BJP in the presence of the BJP president Amit Shah. "We had a meeting with the leaders where a couple of names were discussed to field against Udayanraje Bhosale. After much discussion, we unanimously decided to field Pawar sahib from Satara and he has agreed to it. However, the final decision will be announced soon," said NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik.

Sources in NCP said that Satara district always stood behind Sharad Pawar during any crisis. "Pawar saheb carries the legacy of late Yashwantrao Chavan who also hails from Satara district. Therefore, people of Satara have very different connect with Sharad Pawar. Besides, Pawar saheb's tenure as Rajya Sabha MP is also going to end after four months. We now want him in Lok Sabha," said a senior NCP leader who was the part of the meeting.

Last week, Sharad Pawar addressed a rally in Satara where he received overwhelming response. NCP enjoys a strong presence in the district and is sure of victory.

On the other hand, Udayanraje Bhosale while speaking to the local media said that Sharad Pawar is like a father figure for him. "I would refrain from contesting the Satara Lok Sabha by-election if Sharad Pawar stood against me," he said.

Refusing to comment on the issue, BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said that this issue is pertaining to the individual, so the party will take an appropriate decision. However, sources in BJP said Uadayanraje Bhosale statement was like a bolt from the blue. "We will pursue him again, he might change his stand. If he is adamant, then it will be a major fiasco for the party ahead of the state polls. It will have repercussion not only in Satara Lok Sabha bypolls but on the entire state assembly polls as well. In that case, we will have no option but to identify another candidate at the eleventh hour to field against Pawar," said sources in BJP.

Udayanraje Bhosale was not available for comment. A person close to him told DNA that the BJP leadership has promised that even if Udayanraje loses the polls, he will be accommodated as a Rajya Sabha MP. "If he wins, Udayanraje will be made the minister for state in the centre," he added requesting anonymity.