Private hospitals show dengue hasn't spared Mumbai this monsoon

The sigh of relief over dengue numbers released by the BMC's health department for June – just 8 cases in Mumbai – seems short-lived as the data from private hospitals paints a different picture. According to figures gathered from two private healthcare facilities, nearly 30 cases of dengue were reported in the month.

Last month, Grant Road-based Bhatia Hospital treated 17 people with dengue. Doctors said most cases were recorded in the last week. The number of such patients was 10 at Zen Hospital in Chembur.

More than 850 dengue cases and two deaths have been reported in Maharashtra so far this year. Of these, some 200 were reported in June alone. Till the first week of June, around 28,913 citizens from across Maharashtra were diagnosed with dengue-like illnesses.

Dengue symptoms include high fever, headache, rash and muscle and joint pain. In severe cases, there is serious bleeding and shock, which can be life-threatening.

Dr Abhishek Subhash, consultant internal medicine, at Bhatia hospital, said, "Citizens should keep their house free from stagnant water. Buildings must clean their swimming pools and water tanks since mosquitoes spreading dengue and malaria breed in clean water." People with diabetes, kidney disease, HIV, must consult the doctor immediately if fever persists, he said.

BMC officials said they will cross-check with the private hospitals about the mismatch in the numbers. "It is mandatory for major private hospitals to report on monsoon-related illness. We will cross-check with the hospitals for data and take action accordingly," said Dr Santosh Revankar, deputy health officer, BMC's public health department.

Dr Roy Patankar, a gastroenterologist at Zen Hospital said there is a spurt in vector-borne infections like H1N1, dengue and malaria every monsoon. "Most H1N1, dengue and malaria patients came to us with atypical symptoms. They had no fever, but suffered from throat irritation and acute breathlessness."

Dengue diseases can be prevented by avoiding stagnant water near the house, wearing full-sleeved clothes, and opting for insect repellents.

Dr Shakuntala Prabhu, medical director, Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children said, "There are cases of children suffering from dengue, malaria, diarrhoea, typhoid and respiratory infections. For children who are already having some chronic diseases, we have to doubly be sure that we are not missing out serious illness like H1N1."

Eight vs 30 cases