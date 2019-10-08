Private developers fill Mhada kitty with new flats in Juhu

Mhada

Private developers are now raining flats to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada). Only a few days ago, Mhada's Repair and Reconstruction Board received eight flats from a developer in Tardeo and now it's Mumbai Board received four flats from a private developer in Juhu area. All these flats will be sold to homebuyers at affordable prices via Mhada lottery.

The four flats are located in Juhu's JVPD area, where a private developer handed over the flats to the Authority without cost. The flats are in the building named Tulip Co-operative housing society and are located on the first and second floors.

Confirming the same, a Mhada official from Mumbai board said, "Mhada has received these flats admeasuring close to 750 sq ft from a reputed developer." These flats, with a total area of 299.92 sq mt were handed over to the housing authority on September 27.

FRESH STOCK The four flats are located in Juhu’s JVPD area, and are given to Mhada without cost



These flats will be up for grabs in the upcoming Mumbai Board’s lottery

These flats will be up for grabs in the upcoming Mumbai Board's lottery. Within one month's time, Mhada has procured a total of 12 flats, which is amongst the highest number of flats procured by Mhada in South Mumbai area.

In the month of September, eight flats with two car parks each, in one of the most upmarket areas of the city, landed in Mhada's kitty. The flats are located in Tardeo area of Malabar Hill Division where each flat measures around 1,500 sq ft and are way above the average size of tenements that Mhada offers in rehab component.

Mhada is the planning authority of the layout and there are many projects where it gets flats from the developers. The cost of these flats aren't decided, but it will be sold by the Authority at affordable prices.