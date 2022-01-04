Possibility of lockdown in Mumbai amid COVID-19 surge? Here’s what city’s mayor said

The rising number of COVID-19 cases across Mumbai has raised concern among residents and authorities, and many are anticipating a lockdown in the city due to third-wave fears. Amid this situation, an important announcement has been made by the mayor.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday made an important statement regarding the possibility of a lockdown in the city due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases being witnessed. She said that lockdown will only be imposed if the daily COVID-19 cases cross 20,000.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, “We will have to impose a lockdown in Mumbai if daily COVID cases cross the 20,000-mark.” This comes amid rising fears of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

We will have to impose lockdown in Mumbai if daily COVID cases cross the 20,000-mark: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar pic.twitter.com/7AV7fMSjS0 — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

The mayor further said that a mini-lockdown in Mumbai can be imposed if people continue to throng public places such as theatres, malls, gardens, and markets without following proper precautions, which can lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Pednekar further said that if the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai cross the 20,000-mark, it will force the authorities to impose stricter curbs in the city. She further added that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to address the COVID-19 situation in the state in the next 2-3 days.

According to official data, the city of Mumbai reported a total of 8,082 COVID-19 cases, which is the highest daily spike since April 18, 2021, along with two deaths on Monday. Out of these new cases, 40 patients were infected with the Omicron variant.

The BMC has also announced new COVID-19 guidelines for the city due to the rise in cases being witnessed over the past few weeks. These guidelines include the closure of schools for Classes 1 to 9, and a restriction on large public gatherings.