PM Modi in Mumbai today: Traffic diversions in place, check advisory and restrictions here

PM Modi during his roadshow in Hubballi, Karnataka on January 12 (Photo: Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Mumbai traffic police have made elaborate arrangements in view of Prime M Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on Thursday. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several projects including the newly built Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7.

Traffic has been diverted on some routes, while some roads are shut temporarily. Security has been beefed up as a large number of VIPs are expected to attend the BKC for the PM's event.

Between 12 pm and 9 pm, entry of heavy vehicles on all roads in the area, including the Western Express Highway, shall be banned. However, ambulances, school buses and other buses have been exempted from this restriction.

No entry to vehicles coming from the Western Express Highway (WEH), Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sea Link via BKC family court towards Kurla.

No entry to vehicles coming from Saint Dnyaneshwar Road towards Kurla.

No entry to vehicles coming from the Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla, it said.

No entry to vehicles coming from Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through BKC premises towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link.

'No Parking' on any road in BKC premises.

READ | Mumbai Metro: PM Modi to inaugurate Lines 2A and 7 on January 19, five things to know

The traffic police have put in place alternative route arrangements.

Vehicles from WEH, Bandra-Worli Sea Link going via BKC premises towards Kurla shall take a road to MMRDA junction and proceed via Dharavi T Junction towards Kurla and Eastern Express Highway.

Vehicles proceeding from Saint Dnyaneshwar Nagar through BKC premises Income Tax junction shall proceed along Guru Nanak Hospital-Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction-Kala Nagar Junction and through Dharavi T junction towards Kurla.

Vehicles going to Kurla from Kherwadi area via BKC Premises shall take a U-turn from Valimiki Nagar and proceed via Government Colony-Kala Nagar Junction-Dharavi T junction towards Kurla.

Vehicles proceeding through Eastern Express Highway from Chunabhatti through BKC connector shall proceed through NSE Junction-Income Tax junction-family court junction and then through MMRDA junction to their desired destination.

PM Modi is scheduled to attend a function to be held on the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Thursday. He is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a string of projects worth more than Rs 38,000 crore during his visit.

(With inputs from PTI)