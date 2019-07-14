Playtime near construction pit ends in 12-yr-old's death

In a second incident of drowning in three days, a 12-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit, dug for the construction of the coastal road near Worli. Bablu Kumar Paswan drowned in the pit near Bandra Worli Sea Link on Friday afternoon. Locals took him to Nair Hospital where he was declared dead.

Bablu and his two friends were playing in an area where civilians are not allowed to go. The other two kids were five and seven years old. Bablu's leg slipped on the protective sacks of sand kept around the pit and he fell inside it. The two kids attempted to rescue him and alerted the guard present at the site. When the guard pulled out Bablu, he was unconscious. "We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR)," Sukhlal Varpe, Senior Police Inspector, Worli police station.

The pit was filled with rainwater. Three days ago the contractor had surrounded it with sand sacks to avoid any mishap. There was also a board which indicated danger. However, the playing kids ignored all the tell-tale signs of danger, said the police officer.

Meanwhile, the local MLA has said that he smells foul play in the way in which the contractor is trying to cover up his fault. "It seems the contractor has put protective sand sacks around the pit and the board announcing danger only after the incident took place. I had visited the place three months back along with BMC officials and had told them to put protective barricades to ensure kids don't enter this area. Sources have also told me that they didn't have a security guard for a really long time," said Sunil Shinde, MLA.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the BMC, police and the Fire Brigade began afresh their search operation for three-year-old Divyansh who has gone missing after he slipped into an open gutter on Wednesday night. However, NDRF and other agencies called off their search operations from Friday evening.

"We still have hope that the boy is alive and we are trying hard to find him. We have searched more than 100 manholes, three kilometres of nullahs and in the sea area but we didn't find him. Over 100 BMC workers are appointed for the rescue operation in rotational shifts," a local civic officer informed.

The fire department too started their search operation on Saturday and they said that they have checked the entire drainage line and the sea area. The fire officials used drone cameras to search Divyansh in the sea.