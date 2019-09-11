Headlines

Mumbai

Pious re-enact Muharram sacrifice in Mumbai

To mark the events of that day, walls are painted that describe the event of marytrdom of Imam Hussain and his six month old son

dna Correspondent

Sep 11, 2019

The Muslim community in city — mainly Shiah Muslims — on Tuesday mourned the loss of Imam Hussain. Ashura, as it is called, is the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of Islamic Calendar and the day when Imam Hussain was martyred.

Grandson of Prophet Mohammed, Imam Hussain was martyred along with 72 of his companions in the battle of Karbala by then Umyaad Caliph, Yazid I. Among those who were martyred included Hussain's six month old son.

"They were circled by the army of Yazid and water supply was also cut. On the tenth day the battle took place and Imam Hussain was martyred," said Maulana Hasnain Kararvi, Imam of Masjid - E - Iranian, commonly known as Mughal Masjid. The mosque sees a large number of people come to attend the Majlis that talk about the story of battle of Karbala.

Kararvi added, "Yazid wanted to change Islam and Shariat. What was haram (forbidden) in Islam, he made jayaz (legal) and what was jayaz he made it haraam. For this, he wanted Imam Hussain to agree with him and consider him as Caliph. Imam Hussain was willing to sacrifice his life over this. That is what happened. He and his companions were circled and martyred. They continued to harass his remaining family after that."

To mark the events of that day, walls are painted that describe the event of marytrdom of Imam Hussain and his six month old son. Songs are played remembering Imam Hussain and processions are carried out.

"In the juloos, people beat their chest with hands and zanjeer. In the evenings they go to mosque to hear Ashura Majlis where the battle of Karbala and its relevance are recited. No kind of celebration is held for forty days as mark of mourning," said Kausar Zaidi, who participates in the juloos Anjuman Imammia, one of the first Anjumans of the city.

