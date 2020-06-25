Petrol prices in Mumbai hiked by Rs 0.16, diesel to cost Rs 0.12 more

The increase in fuel prices continued on Thursday as petrol price in Mumbai received a hike of 16 paise while diesel rose by 12 paise per litre.

This brings the cost of one litre petrol in the economic capital of India to â‚¹86.76 per litre whereas customers will have to shell out â‚¹78.40 for one litre of diesel.

The daily commuters, who were spotted filling the tanks of their vehicles at petrol pumps, have urged the government to provide relief.

The prices have been on a rapid rise ever since the oil marketing companies began adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

In Delhi, the price of diesel has now become even more than petrol. A litre of diesel can be bought at Rs 79.88 in the national capital as compared to Rs 79.76 per litre petrol.