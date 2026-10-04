‘People gave no response’: Pravin Darekar calls CJP’s Mumbai protest a failure

BJP leader Pravin Darekar has called CJP’s Mumbai protest a “complete failure”, claiming the agitation received no public response.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar slammed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s protest in Mumbai and termed it a 'complete failure,' claiming that the residents of the city completely rejected the agitation. While speaking to news agency ANI, Darekar highlighted that the protest failed to garner support from even opposition parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

''The people of Mumbai did not respond. Go and see the numbers, both roads were empty. There were neither UBT leaders nor MNS leaders. The rest were sponsored people against the BJP, which is the ruling party in the state, and then there were people with a leftist ideology. This protest completely failed. There was no response,'' Darekar said.

The BJP leader also thanked the people of Mumbai for not supporting CJP protests on October 2 and added, ''I thank the people of Mumbai. This is the soil of Mumbai, the land of Maharashtra. This is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A rebellious tendency cannot survive here. That is why the people of Mumbai took the initiative to uproot this tendency.''

Why did CJP hold the protest?

CJP recently announced a protest against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The demonstration was held in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of the CEC, and was held despite Mumbai Police denying permission for the gathering at Shivaji Park.

Mumbai Police register case

An FIR was registered at the Shivaji Park Police Station against CJP protest organisers and against unidentified supporters under Sections 189 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 37 (1) (3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, which are related to unlawful assembly and disobedience of orders.