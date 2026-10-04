FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Shai Hope’s heroics help West Indies avoid clean sweep with 5-wicket win over India

Shai Hope’s heroics help WI avoid clean sweep with 5-wicket win over India

Gen Z Finance: From lifestyle spending, credit cards to financial planning—What experts suggest

Gen Z Finance: From lifestyle spending, credit cards to financial planning

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil outclass India 4-0 in international friendly at Salt Lake stadium

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil outclass India 4-0 in international friendly in Kolkata

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsMumbai

MUMBAI

‘People gave no response’: Pravin Darekar calls CJP’s Mumbai protest a failure

BJP leader Pravin Darekar has called CJP’s Mumbai protest a “complete failure”, claiming the agitation received no public response.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 04, 2026, 09:58 AM IST

‘People gave no response’: Pravin Darekar calls CJP’s Mumbai protest a failure
Pravin Darekar calls CJP's Mumbai protest ‘complete failure’. (Screengrab from viral clip)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar slammed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s protest in Mumbai and termed it a 'complete failure,' claiming that the residents of the city completely rejected the agitation. While speaking to news agency ANI, Darekar highlighted that the protest failed to garner support from even opposition parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

''The people of Mumbai did not respond. Go and see the numbers, both roads were empty. There were neither UBT leaders nor MNS leaders. The rest were sponsored people against the BJP, which is the ruling party in the state, and then there were people with a leftist ideology. This protest completely failed. There was no response,'' Darekar said.

The BJP leader also thanked the people of Mumbai for not supporting CJP protests on October 2 and added, ''I thank the people of Mumbai. This is the soil of Mumbai, the land of Maharashtra. This is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A rebellious tendency cannot survive here. That is why the people of Mumbai took the initiative to uproot this tendency.''

Why did CJP hold the protest?

CJP recently announced a protest against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The demonstration was held in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of the CEC, and was held despite Mumbai Police denying permission for the gathering at Shivaji Park.

Mumbai Police register case

An FIR was registered at the Shivaji Park Police Station against CJP protest organisers and against unidentified supporters under Sections 189 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 37 (1) (3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, which are related to unlawful assembly and disobedience of orders.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asian Games 2026: India's medal winners, sport-wise list and final standings
Asian Games 2026: India's medal winners, sport-wise list and final standings
After UNGA, 2 Iranian diplomats refused to leave US: Here's what happened next
After UNGA, 2 Iranian diplomats refused to leave US: Here's what happened next
‘People gave no response’: Pravin Darekar calls CJP’s Mumbai protest a failure
‘People gave no response’: Pravin Darekar calls CJP’s Mumbai protest a failure
LGBTQ activist Mad Sandhu killed in Punjab, 'killer' claims influencer 'spoilt' state
LGBTQ activist Mad Sandhu killed in Punjab, 'killer' claims influencer 'spoilt
Capt Smit Machchhar gets Netanyahu’s special invite to light Israel Independence Day torch with PM Modi
Capt Smit Machchhar gets Netanyahu’s special invite to light Israel I-Day torch
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement