Pay toll via FastTags on Bandra-Worli Sea Link soon

Soon, motorists plying on Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) will be able to pay toll using FastTags on the lines of National Highways, that will act as a substitute of the current electronic toll collection system also known as ETC lanes.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is planning to replace ETC lanes with FastTag lanes all over Maharashtra to bring uniformity in the method of toll collection.

FastTags is being adopted on lines of National Highways, and is essentially an RFID-based technology that is installed in one's vehicle and enables automatic deduction of toll charges.

Till now, motorists were able to pay toll using electronic toll system also known as ETC tag lanes, but now the MSRDC plans to use common platforms that is also used on national highways.

According to FastTags website, currently around 180 toll plazas across national and state highways have FastTag facility, and more toll plazas will be brought under the programme in the future.

An MSRDC official said, "We are going to sign an agreement with National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) where the payment will go first, and from there it will go to the toll collection contractor. We will also get the data of the number of vehicles using this facility as the NPCI will also send us the data while completing the transaction with toll collection contractor."

Vijay Waghmare, Joint Managing Director, MSRDC, said, "We are planning to do it state-wide, and we will be starting with Bandra-Worli Sea Link, since traffic movement is by far streamlined there."

According to MSRDC, it also conducted tests wherein FastTag was tested at BWSL from September 22, and its implementation will be undertaken in coming months to ensure those who are using ETC tag lanes can shift to FastTag after their balance usage is completed.

HOW IT WORKS

