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Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammad operating in Maharashtra? ATS arrests Mahim resident

The Maharashtra ATS has arrested a 33-year-old Mahim man for allegedly circulating Jaish-e-Mohammed propaganda and inflammatory content, while investigators are probing his suspected links with Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 24, 2026, 10:27 AM IST

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammad operating in Maharashtra? ATS arrests Mahim resident
Credit: Twitter
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The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 33-year-old man from Mumbai's Mahim area after allegedly finding content linked to the banned terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on his social media accounts and mobile phone.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Hasan Abu Sarmad Akhtar, is also being questioned over suspected contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs).

According to officials, intelligence agencies had alerted the ATS about Akhtar's online activities. Investigators were particularly examining material allegedly shared through social media platforms and Telegram groups.

Accused worked as bike-taxi rider and perfume seller

The ATS's Kalachowki unit arrested Akhtar near Mahim Metro station in the Laxmi Building area. Akhtar worked as a Rapido bike-taxi rider and also sold perfumes in Mahim, according to investigators.

His mobile phone was seized after the arrest. The ATS is examining the device for digital evidence, including his online communications and contacts, to determine whether his alleged activities were limited to sharing extremist material or involved a wider network.

Instagram post under scanner

Investigators are examining Akhtar's Instagram account, 'hassanshekh6603'.

The ATS said that on September 8, 2026, the account posted a comment on a news report concerning a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai. According to the agency, the comment called for violence against the Prime Minister and referred to the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The ATS has also alleged that several posts on Akhtar's Instagram and X accounts supported armed jihad and encouraged members of the Muslim community to take up arms.

Telegram group allegedly shared Masood Azhar speeches

The investigation has also brought Akhtar's Telegram activity under scrutiny. The ATS alleged that he operated a Telegram group where he uploaded audio recordings of speeches by JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, including recordings related to the Babri Masjid issue and other subjects. These recordings were allegedly uploaded on June 1.

Investigators also identified Akhtar as an active subscriber to 'Ibn-e-Qasim', a Pakistan-backed extremist Telegram channel that is allegedly used to circulate propaganda.

The ATS is now analysing the digital material and checking his online contacts to determine whether he had links with other people involved in extremist activities.

Case registered under BNS

A case has been registered against Akhtar under Section 196(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The provision deals with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds including religion and language, as well as acts that are prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony.

The ATS is awaiting a forensic report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on the seized mobile phone.

Depending on what investigators find, additional provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) could be invoked if evidence establishes direct links with the banned organisation or a wider terror conspiracy.

The agency is also investigating whether Akhtar was in contact with other individuals in Mumbai or elsewhere in Maharashtra as part of the alleged network.

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